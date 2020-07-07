Pius X girls to play Kansas prep powerhouse in 2020-21

Return to homepage ×
The Lincoln Pius X players show the trophy to the Bolts' student section after they defeated Lincoln East for the Class A girls state championship last March at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
One of the best programs in Nebraska will meet one of the best from Kansas on the high school hardwood next season.
The Lincoln Pius X girls basketball team will play at Kansas prep power Saint Thomas Aquinas on Feb. 6, 2021, Thunderbolts coach Ryan Psota said Tuesday.
The game will take place in Overland Park, Kansas.
Aquinas won state championships in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, and was among the top Class 5A teams in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic led to the stoppage of the Kansas state basketball tournament.
Pius X will enter the 2020-21 season as the defending Class A state champion. The Thunderbolts are expected to return a strong nucleus, led by first-team Super-Stater and South Dakota State recruit Alexis Markowski, and third-team Super-State point guard Jillian Aschoff.
Lincoln Pius X’s Charlee Hagedom (left) and Lincoln East’s Haley Peterson battle for a loose ball in the first half of the Class A girls state final last March at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln East’s Haley Peterson (3) drives the ball up the court in the first half against Lincoln Pius X during the Class A girls state championship last March at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln Pius X’s Alexis Markowski (left) blocks a layup by Lincoln East’s Briley Hill (14) in the first half of the Class A girls state final last March at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln East’s Taylor Searcy (left) and Lincoln Pius X’s Jillian Aschoff (right) chase after a loose ball in the first half of the Class A girls state championship last March at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln Pius X’s Lauren Taubenheim (center) fouls Lincoln East’s Delaney Roberts (5) as Adison Markowski (32) looks on in the first half during the Class A girls state final last March at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln Pius X’s Alexis Markowski (50) grabs a rebounds against Lincoln East’s Taylor Searcy (left) in the first half of the Class A girls state championship last March at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln Pius X’s Jillian Aschoff (20) reaches to block a shot by Lincoln East’s Olivia Kugler in the first half of the Class A girls state championship last March at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln Pius X’s Alexis Markowski (center) hugs teammates Matti Reiling (left) and Leah Mach (right) after the Bolts defeated Lincoln East during the Class A girls state final last March at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln Pius X’s Alexis Markowski (left) and her teammates celebrate after the Thunderbolts defeated Lincoln East during the Class A girls state final last March at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln Pius X’s Alexis Markowski (left) and her teammates celebrate after the Thunderbolts defeated Lincoln East during the Class A girls state championship last March at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln Pius X’s Adison Markowski (center) and her teammates celebrate their win over Lincoln East during the Class A girls state championship last March at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln Pius X’s Alexis Markowski (50) celebrates after the Thunderbolts defeated Lincoln East during the Class A girls state final last March at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Lincoln East’s Haley Peterson (3) and Lincoln Pius X’s Jillian Aschoff (20) chase after a loose ball in the second half during the Class A girls state championship last March at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln Pius X’s Alexis Markowski (50) battles for a rebound with Lincoln East’s Charley Bovaird (30) in the second half during the Class A girls state championship last March at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln Pius X’s Miriam Miller (12) and Lincoln East’s Taylor Searcey (13) chase after a loose ball in the second half during the Class A girls state championship last March at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
The Lincoln Pius X players show the championship trophy to the Bolts' student section after Pius X defeated Lincoln East for the Class A girls state championship last March at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln Pius X’s Alexis Markowski (50) blocks a shot by Lincoln East’s Skylar Kreifels (22) in the second half of last March's Class A girls state championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln Pius X’s Alexis Markowski (50) cheers on teammate Jillian Aschoff after she was fouled and scored the basket in the second half against Lincoln during the Class A girls state championship last March at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
The Lincoln Pius X players show the trophy to the Bolts' student section after they defeated Lincoln East for the Class A girls state championship last March at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln Pius X head coach Ryan Psota celebrates with Lily Hodge (24) after Saturday's Class A girls state championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Psota led the Thunderbolts to his first Class A title with the victory over Lincoln East.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln Pius X assistant coach Andy Markowski hugs his daughter Alexis (left) and teammate Jillian Aschoff after the Bolts defeated Lincoln East for the Class A girls state championship on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
The Lincoln Pius X players gather to celebrate after the final buzzer of their victory over Lincoln East in Saturday's Class A girls state championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
