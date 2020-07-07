Pius X girls to play Kansas prep powerhouse in 2020-21

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One of the best programs in Nebraska will meet one of the best from Kansas on the high school hardwood next season.

The Lincoln Pius X girls basketball team will play at Kansas prep power Saint Thomas Aquinas on Feb. 6, 2021, Thunderbolts coach Ryan Psota said Tuesday.

The game will take place in Overland Park, Kansas.

Aquinas won state championships in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, and was among the top Class 5A teams in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic led to the stoppage of the Kansas state basketball tournament.

Pius X will enter the 2020-21 season as the defending Class A state champion. The Thunderbolts are expected to return a strong nucleus, led by first-team Super-Stater and South Dakota State recruit Alexis Markowski, and third-team Super-State point guard Jillian Aschoff.

