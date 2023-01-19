 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP GIRLS HOOPS

Pius X girls find way around cold shooting to upend Southwest

  • 0

The Prep Extra Podcast is back, and we're talking hoops. Lots of it. Colton Stone and Chris Basnett have learned a lot after a critical juncture in every high school hoops season — holiday tournament season.

The offense was not always pretty for Class A No. 6 Lincoln Pius X on Thursday night. As a result, the Bolts trailed Lincoln Southwest for most of the game. 

But when Pius X needed points, the buckets came.

A 19-1 run in the second half lifted Pius X to a 39-35 win over the Silver Hawks at home.

Pius X coach Ryan Psota kept giving his Thunderbolts the green light, and the shots fell late.

“(Southwest) is good defensively, so we knew that scoring would be at a premium tonight if we didn’t make outside shots,” Psota said.

Lincoln Southwest vs. Pius X, 1.19, 1.19

Lincoln Pius X's Elsa Vedral (left) points to her teammates on the court after sinking a basket against Lincoln Southwest on Thursday at Lincoln Pius X.

The Silver Hawks took a five-point lead midway through the third quarter before three three-pointers — two by Elsa Vedral — kept Pius X in it.

But the turning point came after a pair of baskets from Madelyn Navrkal at the start of the fourth quarter. The Thunderbolts took the lead and never looked back, leading by as many as 10 points.

People are also reading…

Southwest made things interesting in the final 90 seconds but could not close the gap enough.

“Madelyn came in and did a really good job at the beginning of the fourth quarter, playing really good defense, rebounding and using her strength inside,” Psota said. “That shifted things a bit.”

Close games had not been kind to Pius X to start this season. The Bolts were 1-2 entering Thursday in games decided by five points or less, including a loss to No. 1 Millard South that saw them squander a late lead.

Four missed free throws in the final two minutes allowed Southwest to stay within arm's length, but Psota liked how the Thunderbolts closed considering it has not been a strong suit.

“It’s something that we can learn from and get better at,” he said. “Obviously, we are going to need that going forward.”

Pius X is 12-2 on the season after the win. The Bolts' two losses are to the top-ranked Patriots and No. 7 Lincoln Northeast, which they also defeated.

The defense has stood out for the team so far this year, but the Bolts know they need to make some improvements on the offensive end.

Lincoln Southwest vs. Pius X, 1.19, 1.19

Lincoln Southwest's Aniya Seymore (right) dribbles into contact from Lincoln Pius X's Lily Hodge on Thursday at Lincoln Pius X.

“We definitely have a lot we need to work on still, there are some areas of improvement,” said senior Adison Markowski, who tied for a team-high 11 points. “I think we should be scoring more than 40 points. Our defense has been lockdown, but scoringwise we need to step it up.”

With how well Pius X has been already this season, Psota has liked what he has seen from his team.

But he also thinks they have not hit their ceiling yet and improvements are needed to contend for their third championship in four years.

“I feel confident in our group and our abilities,” he said. “We are just going to have to keep grinding. Our end of the year is really tough. I feel we have a chance, but we need to get better in a lot of different areas if we are going to have a chance.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

One pricey ticket! Man pays $2.6 million to watch Ronaldo-Messi match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News