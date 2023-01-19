Pius X girls find way around cold shooting to upend Southwest

The Prep Extra Podcast is back, and we're talking hoops. Lots of it. Colton Stone and Chris Basnett have learned a lot after a critical juncture in every high school hoops season — holiday tournament season.
Southwest made things interesting in the final 90 seconds but could not close the gap enough.
“Madelyn came in and did a really good job at the beginning of the fourth quarter, playing really good defense, rebounding and using her strength inside,” Psota said. “That shifted things a bit.”
Close games had not been kind to Pius X to start this season. The Bolts were 1-2 entering Thursday in games decided by five points or less, including a loss to No. 1 Millard South that saw them squander a late lead.
Four missed free throws in the final two minutes allowed Southwest to stay within arm's length, but Psota liked how the Thunderbolts closed considering it has not been a strong suit.
“It’s something that we can learn from and get better at,” he said. “Obviously, we are going to need that going forward.”
Pius X is 12-2 on the season after the win. The Bolts' two losses are to the top-ranked Patriots and No. 7 Lincoln Northeast, which they also defeated.
The defense has stood out for the team so far this year, but the Bolts know they need to make some improvements on the offensive end.
“We definitely have a lot we need to work on still, there are some areas of improvement,” said senior Adison Markowski, who tied for a team-high 11 points. “I think we should be scoring more than 40 points. Our defense has been lockdown, but scoringwise we need to step it up.”
With how well Pius X has been already this season, Psota has liked what he has seen from his team.
But he also thinks they have not hit their ceiling yet and improvements are needed to contend for their third championship in four years.
“I feel confident in our group and our abilities,” he said. “We are just going to have to keep grinding. Our end of the year is really tough. I feel we have a chance, but we need to get better in a lot of different areas if we are going to have a chance.”
