Pius X girls find way around cold shooting to upend Southwest

The offense was not always pretty for Class A No. 6 Lincoln Pius X on Thursday night. As a result, the Bolts trailed Lincoln Southwest for most of the game.

But when Pius X needed points, the buckets came.

A 19-1 run in the second half lifted Pius X to a 39-35 win over the Silver Hawks at home.

Pius X coach Ryan Psota kept giving his Thunderbolts the green light, and the shots fell late.

“(Southwest) is good defensively, so we knew that scoring would be at a premium tonight if we didn’t make outside shots,” Psota said.

The Silver Hawks took a five-point lead midway through the third quarter before three three-pointers — two by Elsa Vedral — kept Pius X in it.

But the turning point came after a pair of baskets from Madelyn Navrkal at the start of the fourth quarter. The Thunderbolts took the lead and never looked back, leading by as many as 10 points.

Southwest made things interesting in the final 90 seconds but could not close the gap enough.

“Madelyn came in and did a really good job at the beginning of the fourth quarter, playing really good defense, rebounding and using her strength inside,” Psota said. “That shifted things a bit.”

Close games had not been kind to Pius X to start this season. The Bolts were 1-2 entering Thursday in games decided by five points or less, including a loss to No. 1 Millard South that saw them squander a late lead.

Four missed free throws in the final two minutes allowed Southwest to stay within arm's length, but Psota liked how the Thunderbolts closed considering it has not been a strong suit.

“It’s something that we can learn from and get better at,” he said. “Obviously, we are going to need that going forward.”

Pius X is 12-2 on the season after the win. The Bolts' two losses are to the top-ranked Patriots and No. 7 Lincoln Northeast, which they also defeated.

The defense has stood out for the team so far this year, but the Bolts know they need to make some improvements on the offensive end.

“We definitely have a lot we need to work on still, there are some areas of improvement,” said senior Adison Markowski, who tied for a team-high 11 points. “I think we should be scoring more than 40 points. Our defense has been lockdown, but scoringwise we need to step it up.”

With how well Pius X has been already this season, Psota has liked what he has seen from his team.

But he also thinks they have not hit their ceiling yet and improvements are needed to contend for their third championship in four years.

“I feel confident in our group and our abilities,” he said. “We are just going to have to keep grinding. Our end of the year is really tough. I feel we have a chance, but we need to get better in a lot of different areas if we are going to have a chance.”

