Peaking at the right time, Syracuse girls seek to take rocket fuel into postseason play

The Syracuse girls had yet to leave Arlington.
They'd just defeated Wahoo for a conference tournament championship, and the conversation quickly turned to using the win as momentum for the stretch run.
Call it Rocket fuel.
Syracuse (18-5) will ride an eight-game win streak into subdistrict basketball, which begins Monday across the state.
Two days after beating Wahoo for the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament title in Arlington, the Rockets turned around to beat Wahoo again. They followed with wins against DC West, Platteview, Auburn and Conestoga.
"I'd like to say that our best basketball has yet come, but we definitely have been able to play some good basketball the last two to three weeks for sure," Syracuse coach Andrew Pryor said.
Led by four senior starters, Syracuse aims to continue its momentum rush this week in the C1-6 subdistrict in Beatrice. The Rockets will play either Wilber-Clatonia or Falls City on Tuesday. The other side of the bracket has Auburn and C-1 ratings contender Fairbury. The Lady Jeffs are 13-9, but don't let the record fool you. Fairbury has played arguably the toughest schedule in C-1, and has knocked off Class B No. 3 Beatrice.
Syracuse, rated No. 9 in Class C-1, sits in 12th place in wild-card points, so there are no guarantees when it comes to locking up a district finals bid outside of winning C1-6. Twelve subdistrict winners will advance to the Feb. 28 district finals. The other four spots will be awarded to the top non-subdistrict winners in wild-card points.
Whether the Rockets are 12th or first, it's not changing their approach to postseason play.
"I think to just settle and say, 'We'll, we're good enough in power points, so it's OK if we don't win,' I don't think that does a good job of preparing the team for what's ahead," Pryor said. "Our plan is to play whoever we're facing up against and go from there. That way it's in our hands and in our control.
"I think that drives our team knowing that we have full control over our destiny and it's all up to us."
Also driving the Rockets are four senior starters who want to finish their prep basketball careers the right way.
Lauren Meyer, Grace Damme, Halle Wilhelm and Sam Pester, who is back after missing her junior year because of a shoulder injury, have been program builders for four years.
"They've been through it all," Pryor said. "They've grown from seven wins their freshman year to 18 wins so far this year. I think they've just seen a lot of success, which has really built their confidence, but at the same time, they've put in a lot of time in the offseason and in other sports."
Syracuse, which seeks its first trip to state since 1986, won 17 games last year and reached the district final round. They lost Meredith Clark to graduation, but sophomore Lily Vollertsen has stepped into the starting lineup and gives the Rockets one of the top post presences in Class C-1.
Injuries and the flu bug led to a tough stretch just before the conference tournament. Syracuse lost three in a row, but it got everyone back and started a run. Now they want to keep it going.
"We want to strive to be the best in our subdistrict and district, so it's up to us to make it happen," Pryor said.
