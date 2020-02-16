Peaking at the right time, Syracuse girls seek to take rocket fuel into postseason play

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Whether the Rockets are 12th or first, it's not changing their approach to postseason play.

"I think to just settle and say, 'We'll, we're good enough in power points, so it's OK if we don't win,' I don't think that does a good job of preparing the team for what's ahead," Pryor said. "Our plan is to play whoever we're facing up against and go from there. That way it's in our hands and in our control.

"I think that drives our team knowing that we have full control over our destiny and it's all up to us."

Also driving the Rockets are four senior starters who want to finish their prep basketball careers the right way.

Lauren Meyer, Grace Damme, Halle Wilhelm and Sam Pester, who is back after missing her junior year because of a shoulder injury, have been program builders for four years.

"They've been through it all," Pryor said. "They've grown from seven wins their freshman year to 18 wins so far this year. I think they've just seen a lot of success, which has really built their confidence, but at the same time, they've put in a lot of time in the offseason and in other sports."