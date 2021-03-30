Papillion-La Vista hires Cody Trofholz as girls basketball coach

Papillion-La Vista didn't have to look too far to find its next girls basketball coach.

The school announced the hiring of Cody Trofholz Tuesday. He takes over for Josh Siske who recently stepped down to take an administrative role at Papillion-La Vista.

Trofholz served as Siske's assistant coach for six seasons, and prior to that, he was an assistant coach for eight seasons for the Monarchs' boys program.

"Coach Trofholz’s familiarity with the Monarch girls basketball program and his understanding of the culture here make this a great fit," Papillion-La Vista activities director Jason Ryan said. "Cody has been an integral part of the success over the past six seasons. We are excited about the future under Cody’s leadership."

Papillion-La Vista is the second Metro school to hire a new girls basketball coach. Omaha Marian last week announced the hiring of Tom Tvrdy, who replaces Pete Cunningham.

Lincoln Southwest (Jeff Rump) and Lincoln North Star (Ellen Jorgenson) currently have openings.

