Pair of point guards are garnering DI offers, attention before touching a high school court

Jones, meanwhile, is playing for Elite’s 17U team and has talked to Minnesota, Wichita State and UMKC. She also has camp invites to LSU and Marquette.

The 5-6 point guard is a strong ballhandler and facilitator. The Omaha offer only motivates Jones to work harder, she said.

“It’s very surreal,” she said. “It was a lot to take in because I know a lot of people don’t have that kind of opportunity and they also have a lot of talent. For me, I don’t take nothing for granted, so when I got that offer I was, ‘It’s time to keep going. I can’t stop here.’”

Jones and Prince each said the early offers will not change their approach to recruiting or timetables. Both are focused on getting started in high school.

Prince will get a chance to run point for the very first girls basketball team at Elkhorn North, which is set to open its doors this fall.

“It feels really great because we get to start our own program and we get to set the foundation for what Elkhorn North will be,” she said.

Jones wants to help elevate the Omaha Central program.

“I’m always thinking about the future, but I take things step by step,” she said. “I’m worried about my high school season. I’m not going to worry about anything else, I’ve got to get this done first.”

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.