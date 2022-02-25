One year after crushing loss, Malcolm achieves ‘No. 1 goal’ of district final win on its home court

MALCOLM — From the serious expressions on their faces to the mental focus that showed in their performance all game long, it was clear that the Malcolm girls basketball team meant business.

One year ago, a 21-win Clipper team watched its hopes of making the state tournament crumble away in a shocking upset loss on its home court. This time around, the emotions after the final whistle felt a little different.

The smiles finally broke through the Clippers’ faces when elation, joy and the cathartic feeling of relief flooded throughout the gym. With the help of stellar performances from guards Alyssa Fortik and Jordan Denton, Class C-1 No. 10 Malcolm defeated No. 9 Syracuse 46-36 in the C1-8 district final on Friday night, a win that qualifies the Clippers for the 2022 girls state basketball tournament.

“Last year we lost on this court, so we knew we had to defend our court,” Denton said. “Our No. 1 goal was trying to go back to state, so it’s just amazing.”

Although last year’s district final loss undoubtedly motivated Malcolm (20-6) all season long, coach Andy Klepper almost never mentioned it to his team. The Clipper coaching staff made a point of taking the season one game at a time, even though they knew Malcolm’s hopes of making it to the state tournament for the seventh time in school history could come down to another high-pressure game at home.

In front of a packed gym that featured loud cheering sections from both sides, the Clippers never flinched. Even when a fourth-quarter rally from Syracuse (21-5) might have raised caused nervous moments among the home fans, Malcolm treated the loud environment like it was any other home game.

“We talked about it all the time that every game is a separate game, so we didn’t really refer back to last year,” Klepper said. “I’m sure I was thinking about it more than anybody else, so I felt a little relieved when we came out on top.”

After a hard-fought first half ended with Malcolm taking a 23-18 lead into the halftime break, the Clippers’ third-quarter dominance propelled them to victory. Foul trouble hampered Syracuse’s efforts all game long. Starting guard Kaylee Bures picked up two fouls within the first two minutes of the game, and the second half didn’t start much better in that regard for the Rockets.

Senior forward Lily Vollertsen, the team’s leading scorer in the first half, picked up her third foul nine seconds into the second half and was whistled for her fourth foul less than a minute later. It was no coincidence that the Rockets failed to score a single field goal in the third quarter, enabling Malcolm to extend its lead to 33-21.

The hero of the second half was Denton, who scored all 12 of her points after halftime and hit a pair of three-pointers that countered Syracuse’s comeback efforts.

“The whole season my threes weren’t dropping and I was maybe getting one or two every couple games, but this game it was huge and I was just like, ‘Finally,’” Denton said.

Vollertsen led the Rockets with 14 points and Lindsey Moss added nine as well, but Malcolm’s switches between man-to-man and zone defenses ensured Syracuse never got a solid foothold in the game.

While Malcolm’s three seniors — Denton, Reagan Wondercheck and Kiley Elkins — all made big impacts on their own, it was Fortik’s smart play and elite ball-handling skills that helped the Clippers close the game without any slip-ups.

The junior guard has been a key varsity contributor ever since her freshman season, and now she has the opportunity to accomplish something the Clippers haven’t done since the 1998 season — win a game at the state tournament.

“I guess I lied to her; I told her three days ago in practice that she wasn’t coming out (of the game) at all and I think I took her out for about 30 seconds,” Klepper said. “I told her she had to play every single minute of this game and she sucked it up; she was tired at times but she just had to do it.”

