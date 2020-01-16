You are the owner of this article.
Omaha Northwest's Douglas sets Class A girls single-game scoring record
Were you looking for a warm place Thursday night?

Omaha Northwest was the spot to be.

Northwest senior Ale'jah Douglas heated up to the tune of a Class A single-game record 51 points in the Huskies' 85-83 win against No. 10 Omaha Burke.

Douglas, a 5-foot-5 guard, broke the previous record of 46 points set in 2014 by Fremont's Jessica Shepard.

She is the seventh player to score more than 50 points in a game, joining Cindy Hays (Osceola, 65, 1987), Laura Tietjen (Byron, 57, 1975), Jordan Hooper (Alliance, 54, 2010), Darcy Stracke (Chambers, 52, 1996) and Cindy Hays, who did it twice, scoring 52 in 1988 and 51 in 1987.

Douglas' career high enter enter Thursday was 43 points, which was at the time a Metro Conference single-game record.

High school girls basketball logo 2014

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

