Omaha Northwest's Douglas said she was 'locked in' against Omaha Burke, surprised by Class A record

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Did Douglas have any idea where she stood in points?

"I didn't know," she said. "I was too locked in. I was just focused and I wasn't worried about nothing, just playing as hard as I could. I didn't know until after the game."

And even when Douglas' coaches told her and the team in the locker room about the 51 points. …

"I'm like, 'You're lying,'" she said.

Douglas, who received a scholarship offer from Arkansas State on Friday, said she didn't find out until later that she had the Class A record.

"That's big," she said. "That just tells me what I'm capable of doing."

No doubt, Douglas is capable of big games. She averages a Class A-leading 26.7 points per game. She also averages 7.1 steals per contest and has 12 blocks.

Douglas opened the season with back-to-back 33-point games against Gretna and Omaha Benson, and had a 37-point effort in the Nike Tournament of Champions.

She credits her increased offensive production to her move to point guard, a position where she has a natural feel for the game.