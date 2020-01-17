Omaha Northwest's Douglas said she was 'locked in' against Omaha Burke, surprised by Class A record

For Ale'jah Douglas, a snow day came at the perfect time.
The Omaha Northwest senior basketball player said she spent Friday resting her body.
Who could blame her? A night earlier, Douglas pieced together the biggest scoring game in Class A history in the Huskies' 85-83 win against No. 10 Omaha Burke.
Douglas set a Class A single-game record with 51 points, breaking the previous mark of 46 set by Fremont's Jessica Shepard in 2014.
"I was just focused, really," Douglas said.
Douglas became the seventh player in girls state history to score 50 or more points, and she's been close before. The 5-foot-5 point guard tied a Metro Conference record with 43 points against Millard South last season.
Against Burke, Douglas hit 18 field goals and was 14-of-16 from the free-throw line. Douglas had a lot of success driving to the basket and in fast-break spots. Almost just impressive was her steals line in the stats column. She had 17 of those, which led to many of her points.
The biggest steal and basket came in the final seconds of regulation. The game was tied at 83-83 and Douglas was sitting at 49 points. Burke tried to inbound the ball with 16 seconds remaining, but Douglas got a steal and recorded the eventual game-winning basket with about 7 seconds remaining.
Did Douglas have any idea where she stood in points?
"I didn't know," she said. "I was too locked in. I was just focused and I wasn't worried about nothing, just playing as hard as I could. I didn't know until after the game."
And even when Douglas' coaches told her and the team in the locker room about the 51 points. …
"I'm like, 'You're lying,'" she said.
Douglas, who received a scholarship offer from Arkansas State on Friday, said she didn't find out until later that she had the Class A record.
"That's big," she said. "That just tells me what I'm capable of doing."
No doubt, Douglas is capable of big games. She averages a Class A-leading 26.7 points per game. She also averages 7.1 steals per contest and has 12 blocks.
Douglas opened the season with back-to-back 33-point games against Gretna and Omaha Benson, and had a 37-point effort in the Nike Tournament of Champions.
She credits her increased offensive production to her move to point guard, a position where she has a natural feel for the game.
Douglas said it also was important to become a better leader this year. "This year, there's kids that look up to me, so I know I have to lead," she said.
How rare is it for a player to score 43 points or more in a Class A game? It's only happened five times, and Douglas and Shepard each own two of them.
