Omaha Central's Aniah Wayne commits to Northern Colorado
Omaha Central's Aniah Wayne commits to Northern Colorado

For Aniah Wayne, the school is different. The faces are not.

The Omaha Central senior-to-be announced her commitment to the Northern Colorado women's basketball program Thursday.

After taking an official visit to Greeley, Colorado, Wayne made her decision.

A 5-foot-8 guard, Wayne played a big part in the Eagles' dynamic offense this past season, averaging 10.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per contest.

High school girls basketball logo 2014
