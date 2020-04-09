Omaha Burke's Aanaya Harris commits to Xavier women's hoops

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One of the state's top juniors will be taking her game to the Big East.

Omaha Burke's Aanaya Harris announced her commitment to Xavier on Wednesday evening.

A 6-foot guard who can handle the ball, Harris averaged 14.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists this past season for the Bulldogs. She had games of 26 points against Papillion-La Vista and 24 against Omaha Northwest.

Harris also had offers from UMKC, Western Kentucky and Omaha. The offer from the hometown Mavericks came on Tuesday, just hours after UNO announced Carrie Banks as its new coach. Harris also took unofficial visits to Minnesota, Marquette and Creighton.

But in the end, it was Xavier, the first Division I school to offer Harris, that landed the Burke Bulldog.

Xavier also has an offer out to Lincoln High junior Kaysia Woods, a Team Factory club teammate of Harris'.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

