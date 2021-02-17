NSAA to meet with Norfolk school officials following reports of racial slurs at recent game

Nebraska School Activities Association executive director Jay Bellar said he will meet with Norfolk school officials Thursday due to allegations of racial slurs at a girls basketball game last Friday.
Earlier this week, Omaha Northwest reported an incident in which it alleges its girls basketball team was subject to racial slurs while leaving the floor in Norfolk.
The incident was discussed in the executive session during the NSAA’s February board of directors meeting Wednesday in Lincoln. Because Norfolk has been out of school the past two days because of bitterly cold temperatures and rolling blackouts throughout the state, Bellar said the school’s investigation into what happened is still ongoing.
Omaha Northwest principal Thomas Lee is one of eight board members. He did not attend the board meeting but participated by teleconference.
Before going into executive session, Bellar told the board that some of the Norfolk cheerleaders heard the inappropriate comments and that they sought out the Northwest team to apologize to them.
Norfolk Public Schools released a statement to the Norfolk Daily News on Monday stating that they are, "deeply apologetic for any inappropriate comments or actions that may have occurred."
"Norfolk Public Schools does not condone and will not tolerate acts of racism or discrimination," the statement went on to say.
"Schools have their policies on what they have to follow, and they’re going to go through that process and take care of any disciplinary action needed," Bellar said after the meeting Wednesday. "Norfolk is currently in that process and they’re going to do their due diligence. When something is reported to us, we have an obligation to make sure that we go through the protocol to ensure that the situation is properly addressed."
If the accusations of inappropriate racial comments from the stands are true and a school’s response is deemed insufficient, Bellar said the NSAA then can issue an oral reprimand, a written reprimand, fine the school or even suspend a team for a period of time.
“We’re going to have to wait for the facts to come in to see what we need to do.
“No student should ever be subjected to something like this (racial slurs and inappropriate comments),” Bellar added. “We want them participating in positive environments.”
A similar incident happened last season after Lincoln High’s girls game at Fremont, causing a public outcry.
In that case, the Fremont principal issued a formal apology to Lincoln High the next day after the weekend contest. On that Monday, Fremont administrators identified the students who exhibited inappropriate behavior and disciplined them.
Early that next week, the Fremont players wrote letters to their Lincoln High counterparts. When the two schools played a reserve girls game against each other four days after the incident, the Fremont squad bought pizzas for the Lincoln High team.
Briefly
In other board news, it appears the state track and field meet in May at Omaha Burke may be going to a similar four-day format as the state wrestling tournament currently going on at the CHI Health Center Omaha.
NSAA assistant director Nate Neuhaus, who oversees track, said the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that canceled 2020 spring high school sports will likely force adjustments to the annual two-day event.
“We won’t be able to have four classes, boys and girls, on two days with 10,000 fans like we usually do,” Neuhaus said. “If we do two classes on Wednesday and Thursday (May 19-20) and two classes on Friday and Saturday (May 21-22), that maximizes the facilities we have at Burke, it maximizes the two-day meet format and it maximizes attendance.”