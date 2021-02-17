NSAA to meet with Norfolk school officials following reports of racial slurs at recent game

"Schools have their policies on what they have to follow, and they’re going to go through that process and take care of any disciplinary action needed," Bellar said after the meeting Wednesday. "Norfolk is currently in that process and they’re going to do their due diligence. When something is reported to us, we have an obligation to make sure that we go through the protocol to ensure that the situation is properly addressed."

If the accusations of inappropriate racial comments from the stands are true and a school’s response is deemed insufficient, Bellar said the NSAA then can issue an oral reprimand, a written reprimand, fine the school or even suspend a team for a period of time.

“We’re going to have to wait for the facts to come in to see what we need to do.

“No student should ever be subjected to something like this (racial slurs and inappropriate comments),” Bellar added. “We want them participating in positive environments.”

A similar incident happened last season after Lincoln High’s girls game at Fremont, causing a public outcry.