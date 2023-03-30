The Lincoln Northeast girls basketball team will have a new name, but a familiar face, roaming the sidelines next winter.

The school on Thursday announced Matt VanEngen as the program's new varsity girls basketball coach. VanEngen takes over for Charity Iromuanya, who led the Rockets for four seasons.

A Northeast graduate, VanEngen has been the Rockets' junior varsity coach for the past five years.

"I am very excited for the opportunity to be the head girls' varsity coach at Lincoln Northeast," VanEngen said in a news release. "Northeast has always been very special to me and I take a lot of pride in representing my alma mater both as a teacher and coach."

VanEngen began his coaching career as an assistant under Steve Bartek on the Northeast boys' staff form 2007 to 2009. He also spent four seasons as the head coach of the Ogallala boys basketball team before returning to Northeast in 2016.

"Matt is someone who is passionate about not only basketball but also helping our athletes in becoming great students as well," Northeast athletic director Matt Uher said. " Matt and his family have been embedded in the Northeast community and truly believe in Rocket Nation."

Northeast went 57-41 in four years under Iromuanya, the former Rockets standout, reaching three district title games.

Northeast was 14-11 this season, falling to eventual state runner-up Lincoln High in the A-3 district final. Six of the Rockets' losses came to teams who qualified for state, including three close losses to the Links.