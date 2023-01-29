North Star's turnaround from last season starts with a youth movement

Last season — Tommy Johnson’s first coaching at Lincoln North Star — saw the Navigators finish with a 4-19 record.

At the midway point of this season, Johnson’s North Star team has already doubled its win total from last season.

And it looks the part of a state tournament team.

The success stems from a youth movement — the Navigators start four underclassmen, and three are freshmen.

A 9-6 record this winter may seem like a surprise to most. But Johnson started to see the potential at the start of summer workouts.

“In the summer, if you saw how dedicated and disciplined they were, it was just a different feeling; it felt different this year,” Johnson said. “It felt like we could try and for double-digit (wins). And that is something this school hasn’t really done.”

The big turnaround has come on the pillars of toughness and discipline.

It may not have been reflected in the North Star’s record to begin the year. The Navigators started 3-5, with four of those losses to the four highest-rated teams in Class A in Millard South, Bellevue West, Lincoln High and Millard North.

After the loss to the Links three weeks ago, the dividends of toughness and discipline are finally coming through.

North Star had a five-game winning streak snapped Saturday in a loss to No. 10 Millard West.

“I was just preaching toughness pretty much all summer,” Johnson said. “I think as the season goes on, it is starting to kick in a little more with them. It was a gauntlet to start the season. There was no better way than to throw them in the fire.”

In addition to the intangibles, the Navigators have stepped up their play, notably on defense.

During that winning streak, which started back on Jan. 7, North Star allowed just 27 points a game and did not surrender more than 35. The Gators also knocked off No. 9 Lincoln Northeast, which serves as their signature win of the season thus far.

The offense has stepped up as well, making adjustments to the shot clock and growing together on the court.

“I think our defense is the life of the team right now,” Johnson said. “We have four girls that almost score double figures on the team. Even though we play in the half-court, our defense creates a lot of our offense.”

Johnson also pointed to North Star’s balanced scoring as the epitome of how well everyone is playing as a team right now on. And that goes for both sides of the court.

“I feel like they get it done as a team right now, and that is what is special about it,” he said. “The fact that they get it done as a team, and there are no egos attached or anything, they just play for each other.”

Despite all the success, each game is different for North Star. The Navigators are still learning every game because of how little experience they have.

The end of the season gets interesting. Three rated teams, Lincoln Pius X, Millard West and Lincoln East, remain on the schedule, but there are plenty of other tests left, too, like Gretna and Lincoln Southeast.

Johnson is just enjoying the success the team is having now while taking valuable lessons for the future.

“I’m really excited but we are just taking this game by game though,” he said. “With us being so young, every game is a learning experience for us whether we are playing a top-10 team or any team in the state. We are taking it game by game, but I am just excited for the next game.”

