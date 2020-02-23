North Star girls show resiliency, and more importantly improvement, during challenging season

The goal is to be playing your best basketball. Right. Now.

The summer workouts, the basketball camps, the December start, the January grind ... they all lead to district week in Class A, which starts Monday.

The Lincoln North Star girls believe they are peaking at the right time. They’re coming off a 61-55 upset of then-No. 7 Fremont, a victory that gave the girls "a jolt of confidence," head coach Ellen Jorgenson said.

“We have once again a very young team, so we knew at the start of the season it was going to be rough just getting 14-year-olds used to play 17- and 18-year-olds on a weekly basis,” Jorgenson said of a team with no seniors. “We’ve had a lot of kids just step up.”

The Navigators (9-15) have had their share of hiccups. They were 5-13 on Feb. 7. A rash of injuries did not help, nor did a very rugged schedule. Twelve of their losses have come against teams that are ranked or were ranked at one time.

But North Star has won four of six games, and it nearly knocked off another rated team (No. 10 Millard North) last week.

The turning point? It wasn’t a game or a practice.