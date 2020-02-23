North Star girls show resiliency, and more importantly improvement, during challenging season

The goal is to be playing your best basketball. Right. Now.
The summer workouts, the basketball camps, the December start, the January grind ... they all lead to district week in Class A, which starts Monday.
The Lincoln North Star girls believe they are peaking at the right time. They’re coming off a 61-55 upset of then-No. 7 Fremont, a victory that gave the girls "a jolt of confidence," head coach Ellen Jorgenson said.
“We have once again a very young team, so we knew at the start of the season it was going to be rough just getting 14-year-olds used to play 17- and 18-year-olds on a weekly basis,” Jorgenson said of a team with no seniors. “We’ve had a lot of kids just step up.”
The Navigators (9-15) have had their share of hiccups. They were 5-13 on Feb. 7. A rash of injuries did not help, nor did a very rugged schedule. Twelve of their losses have come against teams that are ranked or were ranked at one time.
But North Star has won four of six games, and it nearly knocked off another rated team (No. 10 Millard North) last week.
The turning point? It wasn’t a game or a practice.
In fact, the Navigators put practice on hold 2½ weeks ago and sat in a circle. The players shared what was on their minds and they discussed their hopes for the remainder of the season.
You have free articles remaining.
Things started to click.
“Since having this kind of raw opportunity of honest communication within the team, we have just seen their communication and accountability toward each other just blossom,” Jorgenson said. “We’ve got kids that are problem-solving and team-solving on the court.
“They play with more confidence when they’re talking to each other and problem-solving.”
Fast forward to Friday’s game against a very talented Fremont team, which beat North Star by 24 in December. Jorgenson saw a team talking on the court, high-fiving each other while walking to the bench, executing on the fly, staying positive, finding a way.
“The girls just took complete control of what they wanted to do on the court and how they could play and push each other,” she said.
Jorgenson said she is proud of the way the Navigators have fought through adversity. They lost starting forward Alivya Bollen to an MCL injury during the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament. They lost another starter, Saylor Schaefer, to a broken wrist against Millard South.
Eight players at the JV and varsity levels have been sidelined by injuries at some point.
But a resilient bunch of Navigators kept fighting and improving. Juniors Abby Krieser and Kylie Shottenkirk have provided offensive consistency, and freshman point guard Dyvine Harris, who has a bright future, has shown a lot of improvement. Eight players scored against Fremont.
“I think just having that adversity and kids step up and grow up together as a team has helped at the end of the season to really push through a tough and busy February,” Jorgenson said.
February is about to pick up. The Navigators will open district play Tuesday against the very same team they knocked off Friday. This time fourth-seeded North Star is headed to a tough environment at Fremont.
“We’ve been beat bad by them and if we don’t bring our game, then that’s what it’s going to look like, and going to Fremont is a totally different type of game than playing at North Star,” Jorgenson said. “Then districts, people come in with a new attitude, because if you lose, you’re done.”
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.