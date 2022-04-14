Norris tabs Louisville's Johnson as next girls basketball coach

It's been a while since the Norris athletic department had to look for a girls basketball coach — 21 years, actually.

The Titans announced Thursday the hiring of Wally Johnson to the position, filling the void left by the retirement of Mark Hagerman, who announced last month that he was stepping down from his post after a long tenure.

Johnson has spent the past 15 years leading the Louisville girls program. During that time, the Lions have won three conference tournaments and appeared twice at state.

"I look forward to the challenge and commitment it will take to keep Norris girls basketball a tradition-rich program that will compete for conference championships and postseason success," Johnson said in a news release.

Norris reached the state tournament 17 times under Hagerman, including runner-up finishes in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2021.

