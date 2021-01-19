Norris' opportunity for statement win started by limiting York's opportunities in second half

YORK — Tuesday’s girls basketball game between York and Norris was a prime opportunity for each team to earn a statement win.
The Class B third-rated Titans made the most of their opportunities by limiting York’s.
Norris broke a halftime tie with a 9-0 outburst and the Titans relied on their length and size to hand the top-ranked Dukes their first loss of the season, 49-34, at York High School.
The tipping point: Norris (10-1) made its first three shots of the third quarter. York missed its first three.
That only fueled Norris’ second-half charge.
“The momentum shift is what hurt,” York coach Matt Kern said. “You take one shot, miss and they go get a quick layup. That momentum was fast in the third quarter and we didn’t recover from it.”
Seniors Brianna Stai and Kalli Kroeker opened the third with baskets and Delaney White followed with a three-pointer.
On the other end, Norris’ defense played a big part in a cold-shooting half for the Dukes, quickly closing in on perimeter shooters, and forcing tough driving shots. York made just 2 of 15 field goals during the third quarter.
“But what I was most proud of was the second half limiting them to a lot of one-shot possessions, and us being able to rebound and run transition,” Norris coach Mark Hagerman said. “That’s our offense, that’s what we like to do.”
Stai and Kroeker each stand at 6-foot, and Ella Waters, a standout volleyball player, is 6-3. Gracie Kircher (5-11) and Sydney Jelinek (5-11) also add size for a deep and athletic Norris lineup, and it made good use of that size Tuesday.
“Rebounds were huge,” said Stai, who had a game-high 12 points. “No matter what, those have to be ours.”
The win caps a nice four-day stretch for Norris, which beat then-No. 3 Crete 47-43 on Saturday. More challenges await for the Titans, including a tough Eastern Midland Conference Tournament, as they look to put an earlier loss to Wahoo behind them. That defeat knocked Norris from the top spot in Class B.
“I think that (loss) kind of put a fire under us, and we really wanted to win again in their (York) house,” said Stai, who had a huge game last year in Norris' district final win at York. “It’s really exciting for us.”
White added 11 points for Norris, which continues to work back a few players recovering from injuries, including Stai, Waters and Jelinik.
The injuries forced Norris to turn its bench more earlier in the season, and it was a factor Tuesday against York. Kircher, for example, had four early points off the bench.
Junior Destiny Shepherd led York (12-1) with 11 points.
“We’re going back to work, we’ll get better,” Kern said. “We’re going to have to learn how to defend their size if we play them again, but there will be other teams that are that big.”
Norris boys 78, York 61
Trey Deveaux scored 21 points, Cade Rice added 15 and the No. 4 Titans (8-1) used a 26-10 run in the second quarter to take control after leading by one point after the first eight minutes.
Senior Jake Erwin led the Dukes (3-10) with 23 points.
