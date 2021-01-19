Norris' opportunity for statement win started by limiting York's opportunities in second half

Stai and Kroeker each stand at 6-foot, and Ella Waters, a standout volleyball player, is 6-3. Gracie Kircher (5-11) and Sydney Jelinek (5-11) also add size for a deep and athletic Norris lineup, and it made good use of that size Tuesday.

“Rebounds were huge,” said Stai, who had a game-high 12 points. “No matter what, those have to be ours.”

The win caps a nice four-day stretch for Norris, which beat then-No. 3 Crete 47-43 on Saturday. More challenges await for the Titans, including a tough Eastern Midland Conference Tournament, as they look to put an earlier loss to Wahoo behind them. That defeat knocked Norris from the top spot in Class B.

“I think that (loss) kind of put a fire under us, and we really wanted to win again in their (York) house,” said Stai, who had a huge game last year in Norris' district final win at York. “It’s really exciting for us.”

White added 11 points for Norris, which continues to work back a few players recovering from injuries, including Stai, Waters and Jelinik.

The injuries forced Norris to turn its bench more earlier in the season, and it was a factor Tuesday against York. Kircher, for example, had four early points off the bench.

Junior Destiny Shepherd led York (12-1) with 11 points.