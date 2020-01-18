Norris neutralizes Maly, but top-rated Crete's 'team game' hoists Cardinals over No. 8 Norris

A focused and determined Crete girls basketball team defended its unbeaten record Saturday, controlling all four quarters of action in a Class B top-10 clash.

Three different Cardinal players scored in double figures to lead No. 1 Crete to a 52-32 win over No. 8 Norris.

From the get-go, it was clear that Norris (6-5) was unwilling to let Crete’s (12-0) leader, senior forward Morgan Maly, inflict much damage. The Titan defensive plan included having an undersized guard shadow Maly around the court, with a double team and occasional triple team arriving in the post.

Maly made just two field goals in the game, totaling 12 points — mostly on free throws — as other teammates got involved.

“Teams are going to start doing that and we have to have other players step up,” Crete head coach John Larsen said. “…It’s a team game regardless of how many points Morgan scores.”

With the defense collapsing on Maly, space opened up for teammate Hannah Newton, who Larsen pushed to be aggressive on offense. The junior did just that, scoring eight of the team’s 13 first-quarter points. Newton continued to run the offense with precision throughout the game and led all scorers with 19 points.

