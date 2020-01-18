Norris neutralizes Maly, but top-rated Crete's 'team game' hoists Cardinals over No. 8 Norris

A focused and determined Crete girls basketball team defended its unbeaten record Saturday, controlling all four quarters of action in a Class B top-10 clash.
Three different Cardinal players scored in double figures to lead No. 1 Crete to a 52-32 win over No. 8 Norris.
From the get-go, it was clear that Norris (6-5) was unwilling to let Crete’s (12-0) leader, senior forward Morgan Maly, inflict much damage. The Titan defensive plan included having an undersized guard shadow Maly around the court, with a double team and occasional triple team arriving in the post.
Maly made just two field goals in the game, totaling 12 points — mostly on free throws — as other teammates got involved.
“Teams are going to start doing that and we have to have other players step up,” Crete head coach John Larsen said. “…It’s a team game regardless of how many points Morgan scores.”
With the defense collapsing on Maly, space opened up for teammate Hannah Newton, who Larsen pushed to be aggressive on offense. The junior did just that, scoring eight of the team’s 13 first-quarter points. Newton continued to run the offense with precision throughout the game and led all scorers with 19 points.
“Regardless of her points, she’s a great defensive player and (did a good job) getting us into places where we had to get to,” Larsen said.
Crete claimed a 13-7 lead after the first quarter and soon stretched its halftime advantage to 30-13. The Cardinals clogged the lane with their zone defense, aiming to shut down Norris forward Brianna Stai and force the Titans into long three-point shots.
The strategy proved effective, as Norris struggled to break into the paint all game long. The Titans made just nine field goals in total, and six of them came from three-point range. Sydney Jelinek came off the bench to lead Norris in scoring with 10 points to aid Norris to a much-improved third quarter.
The Titans scored 14 points in the third in an effort to keep the game competitive, but Crete continued its pace. Lexi Mach netted her fourth three-pointer of the game for the Cardinals, finishing the game with 14 points, and Maly’s lone three-pointer of the contest gave Crete a 23-point advantage.
A low-scoring fourth quarter soon followed as Crete simply ran down the clock, securing the 52-32 win and a 12th straight victory to open the season.
“Our kids played smart, they played with great determination and that’s all you can ask,” Larsen said.