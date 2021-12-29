Norris girls roll past Christian in Waverly tourney title game; Titan boys top Vikings

“We’re just continuing to grow as the season goes on,” Ehlers said. “We always talked that it’s not about where we are right now, but we’ve got to keep our eyes up on where we’re going to finish. I think by the end of this, we’re going to be a pretty tough team.”

Norris boys 55, Waverly 43: Norris and Waverly are familiar with each other as members of the Eastern Midlands Conference.

The teams played on the football field in the fall in a triple-overtime battle, and in Wednesday’s basketball game, each team had players from that game, including both starting quarterbacks.

The physicality was near that of a football game at times, but it was two key buckets by Norris that ended up being the difference as Norris (5-4) upset Class B No. 6 Waverly (6-3) 55-43 in tournament championship at Waverly.

The Titans and the Vikings were deadlocked at 28 in the third quarter when Myles Hoehne drilled a three-pointer. On the next possession, freshman Barret Boesiger hit a three-pointer in nearly the exact same spot.

The Vikings never recovered.