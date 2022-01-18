Norris girls go to great lengths to slow down York in top-five battle

What makes Norris a hard team to crack is the Titans’ length. Four girls stand at 5-foot-11 or taller, and Hagerman will have players like the 6-3 Waters, who will play volleyball at Division II Washburn, sit atop the 1-3-1 to force the opposing guards into tougher passes, sometimes deflecting those passes into the hands of the defense.

“It feels like volleyball, kind of — like a block,” said Waters, a Super-State volleyball player who had nine points. “Jump and try to get it.”

Using its height and length, Norris got back in Tuesday’s game by holding York to just two second-half field goals.

“We couldn’t get in a good offensive flow, and that’s a credit to their defense,” York coach Matt Kern said. “They’re so long and their 1-3-1 got a little more aggressive.”

Masa Scheierman, Kiersten Portwine and Destiny Shepherd each had seven points for York, which dropped to 11-3. The Dukes took the early advantage with a 17-3 run in the first half.

The Titans got a boost with the return of Sydney Jelinek, giving the Titans a fully healthy roster for the first time in a while.