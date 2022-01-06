Norris girls 'don't like to lose,' and it showed in second-half surge against No. 8 Waverly

A 14-point first half was followed by a 19-point third quarter.

"We focused on the little things in the second half, like rebounding and helping on defense, and it really turned things around," said White, who had 13 points and was a big factor on the offensive glass.

Norris had 12 offensive rebounds, including nine in the second half. That led to more scoring opportunities, whether that was kick-outs, putbacks or drawing fouls.

"I felt like their physicality matched our physicality," Waverly coach John Cockerill said. "(We) really got tired, their height on the inside killed us on the boards."

Hagerman said credit Waverly's defense for slowing down Norris early.

"We just kept finding a way to get some offensive rebounds, get some put-backs, got some easier shots to go instead of relying on the three-point shot like we did in the first half," he said.

Junior Anna Clarke led the Vikings with 12 points, and seniors Paige Radenslaben and Abbie Carter each added 10. Waverly (5-5), like Norris, was looking to rebound after a tough Tuesday loss (38-33 to Omaha Gross).