Norris' explosive start too much for Blair in Titans' first taste of competition

BLAIR — It was a long few weeks for the Norris girls basketball team as it waited to get back on the court.
Individual conditioning and a few team practices gave Norris a taste of basketball and got it back in rhythm, but what the Class B No. 1 Titans really wanted was a game.
And when they finally got the chance, they came ready to play.
Ella Waters drained a three-pointer on Norris’ opening possession, Kalli Kroeker followed with a three of her own and only four minutes had ticked off the clock by the time Norris led 15-2. The explosive start put Norris on the track to victory as its three-point shooting and aggressive full-court defense led to a 62-38 victory over No. 7 Blair on Saturday.
While the Titans (1-0) were playing their season opener, Blair (3-1) already had three games under its belt heading into the contest. However, the Bears’ 2-3 zone defense opened up space for Norris along the perimeter, and the Titans weren’t shy about launching threes.
Brianna Stai made four threes and led all players with 18 points as part of an 11-for-43 shooting performance for Norris from beyond the arc.
“That was a concern of mine — would we be able to come out and hit the three-pointers like we’re capable of?” Norris head coach Mark Hagerman said. “The girls did a really good job, and I think it’s very important that we don’t just come down, make one pass and shoot.”
Norris led 38-16 at halftime, but the Bears put together a much-improved third quarter as four different players scored in the quarter. Makayla Baughman led Blair with 14 points, and the renewed Bear effort led Norris to experiment with different defenses.
“The 1-3-1 is kind of our bread and butter, so we tried to mix in man-to-man and 2-3 to challenge the kids and see what would work today to shut Blair down,” Hagerman said.
Full-court pressure is one of the hallmarks of Norris basketball, and the Titans disrupted Blair by forcing 17 turnovers, including seven in the first quarter. Nine different players scored for Norris as each Titan relished the chance to finally get on the court.
“I was just really happy for the girls that they were able to get a game in because we’d been practicing, but nothing can replace the competition of a game,” Hagerman said.
Norris boys 64, Blair 50
After trailing by one point at halftime, Norris (1-0) outscored Blair by 15 points in the second half. Trey Deveaux scored 25 of his game-high 33 points after the halftime break, and Wyatt Ogle led Blair (2-2) with 12 points.
