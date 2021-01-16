Norris and Maddy Collier take 'Championship Saturday' approach in momentum-building win vs. Crete

FIRTH — Norris girls basketball coach Mark Hagerman has the same challenge for his team before every game.
With the defending Class B state champions on the other side of the gym, it wasn’t hard for the Titans to embrace that challenge Saturday at Norris Middle School.
“In the locker room he always says, ‘Treat every game like a state championship game,’ and we said, ‘Championship Saturday,’” senior Maddy Collier said.
Collier, making her first start, had a couple of Championship Saturday-caliber baskets in the fourth quarter to help lift the No. 4 Titans to a 47-43 win against No. 3 Crete.
After senior Kalli Kroecker broke a 39-39 tie with a bucket, Collier drained a transition three-pointer to give Norris a 44-39 lead with 3 minutes, 20 seconds remaining. A few moments later, the 5-foot-8 guard drove to the basket for a layup.
“Sometimes when my shots don’t fall, I’ve got to look inside and see my teammates if they’re open and just drive to the basket strong,” said Collier, who scored 13 points.
Hagerman said Collier, normally the first person off the bench for the Titans, had an “awesome” first start. She stepped into the starting lineup as Norris battled some injuries.
“She stepped up like I knew she would, but we also like to have somebody like that coming off the bench to give us a double-digit scoring, which she’s very capable of doing,” he said.
Saturday’s contest featured some long momentum stretches for both teams. Norris went on a 14-2 run after trailing 5-0 and held a 12-point lead in the second quarter.
The third quarter belonged to Crete.
Led by senior guard Hannah Newton, who finished with 16 points, Crete (10-2) responded with 19 third-quarter points — it had just 16 in the first half — and took a 35-34 lead on a three from freshman Marin Rasgorshek. It was a much cleaner stretch after Crete turned the ball over 12 times in the first half.
“We just made way too many mistakes in the first half, just simple bad passes that kicked us,” Crete coach John Larsen said. “When we don’t get a chance to even score, you’re not going to beat a team like Norris.”
Hagerman challenged his team to play better defense in the fourth quarter, and the Titans answered with some stops and a few key baskets, including the two from Collier.
“It seemed like, fourth quarter, any mistake could come back to haunt you, and we were able to hang on at the end there,” Hageman said.
In the process, Norris (9-1) was able to gain a momentum-building win heading into Tuesday’s showdown at No. 1 York. The Titans also shook off Crete, a team that has had Norris’ number in recent meetings. The Cardinals ended its season in overtime last March.
“This was a huge win; thinking back to the state tournament, we lost in overtime and I think that really kicked it in gear for us,” Collier said.
Junior Delaney White scored 12 points, and Kroeker added 10 for the Titans.
Norris boys 67, Crete 42
Senior Trey Deveaux scored 16 points, senior C.J. Hood had 13 and senior Brayson Mueller chipped in 12 to lead the No. 4 Titans (7-1).
Sophomore Mason Crumbliss lead Crete (3-9) with 12 points.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.