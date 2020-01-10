No. 2 Thunderbolts turn to survival instincts to fend off Silver Hawks' upset bid

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“She is a good athlete and a very good scorer, she just hasn’t had a lot of attempts” Psota said of Miller. “It was nice to see her in the clutch be willing to take that and take the risk to make it.”

Pius X, which trailed for most of the first half, took a 40-32 lead late in the third quarter. But Southwest’s Kate Dilsaver hit a three at the third-quarter buzzer, Katie Carpenter opened the fourth with a three, Emerson Barada drained a three and Carpenter completed a three-point play to cap a 12-2 run.

Pius X buckled down and went to Markowski, who scored nine of her team-high 13 points in the fourth quarter. She also had 14 rebounds and a key block late in the game.

“We just needed to be tougher than them, and I think in the first half when they went on runs, we weren’t tougher than them,” said Pius X point guard Jillian Aschoff, who had 12 points. “When we were tougher, we were patient, moved the ball around, found our post open.”

Markowski went off for 33 points and 21 rebounds in the Bolts’ 60-49 win against Southwest during the first week of the season. Southwest coach Jeff Rump said he found something he could use after listening to NU men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg’s postgame radio show following Tuesday’s win against Iowa when the Huskers slowed down Iowa big man Luka Garza.