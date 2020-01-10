No. 2 Thunderbolts turn to survival instincts to fend off Silver Hawks' upset bid

Lincoln Southwest devised a plan to slow down Lincoln Pius X’s top players.
The Silver Hawks got the Thunderbolts in foul trouble. They quickly erased an eight-point, second-half deficit and took a four-point lead in the fourth quarter. They had the Bolts, who are coming off a conference tournament championship, with their backs against the wall.
“Which we needed to see,” Pius X coach Ryan Psota said after the No. 2 Thunderbolts survived 54-50 Friday night at Southwest High School. “We need teams to give us a good look like that.
“Southwest is getting better and they had a good strategy against us and it doesn’t hurt that they made shots tonight, which kept them in the game.”
After a 10-day break between contests, the Thunderbolts got everything they could handle Friday. The Silver Hawks blanketed Pius X standout Alexis Markowski for the majority of the game, putting two defenders on the 6-foot-3 junior.
Meanwhile, the Bolts battled foul trouble. Senior Lauren Taubenheim didn’t see much of the court in the second half because of it. But Pius X (9-0) exhibited its depth in playmakers.
Sophomore Charlee Hagedorn came off the bench and sparked the team in the third quarter with six points, which began to open things up for Markowski, and junior guard Mariam Miller hit some big shots. None was bigger than her three-pointer, off a kickout from Markowski, with more than 3 minutes remaining. It gave Pius X the lead for good at 49-48.
“She is a good athlete and a very good scorer, she just hasn’t had a lot of attempts” Psota said of Miller. “It was nice to see her in the clutch be willing to take that and take the risk to make it.”
Pius X, which trailed for most of the first half, took a 40-32 lead late in the third quarter. But Southwest’s Kate Dilsaver hit a three at the third-quarter buzzer, Katie Carpenter opened the fourth with a three, Emerson Barada drained a three and Carpenter completed a three-point play to cap a 12-2 run.
Pius X buckled down and went to Markowski, who scored nine of her team-high 13 points in the fourth quarter. She also had 14 rebounds and a key block late in the game.
“We just needed to be tougher than them, and I think in the first half when they went on runs, we weren’t tougher than them,” said Pius X point guard Jillian Aschoff, who had 12 points. “When we were tougher, we were patient, moved the ball around, found our post open.”
Markowski went off for 33 points and 21 rebounds in the Bolts’ 60-49 win against Southwest during the first week of the season. Southwest coach Jeff Rump said he found something he could use after listening to NU men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg’s postgame radio show following Tuesday’s win against Iowa when the Huskers slowed down Iowa big man Luka Garza.
“We came in the next day and talked about doing the same kind of things where we were going to be flooding the paint with players and force somebody to make some outside shots and they had some kids step up and make shots,” Rump said.
Carpenter led the Silver Hawks (5-6) with 15 points. Rump said his team showed a lot of fight.
“I thought we played really, really well for about 30 minutes of the 32,” he said. “We had just a couple where we kind of got out of the things we talked about doing. The kids really bought into what the game plan was.”
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.