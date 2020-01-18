No. 3 Spartans show they're 'never out of the game,' rally from down 23 to stun No. 5 Westside

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“I’ve been in a kind of a slump to be honest, so that changes things big time,” said Bovaird, who finished with 16 points, 14 in the final quarter. “Just to get on a streak is so helpful as a shooter.”

East trailed 61-55 with 2:04 remaining, but Taylor Searcey, who had 16 points, hit a three from the wing and scored another bucket to pull East to within 61-60. Bovaird’s fourth three tied the game at 63-63, and East took the lead for good on Haley Peterson’s layup and free throw.

“I think seeing that one (Bovaird’s first three) go in there in the fourth quarter kind of helped us get confidence to jack them up, because that’s what we had to do, we had to jack them up to get in it,” Prichard said. “They went in.”

The Spartans (12-1) were 9-of-36 from the field over the first three quarters, but 8-for-10 in the fourth quarter. Westside (11-3) was whistled for 20 fouls in the second half, allowing East to pick up some points without the clock moving. The Spartans made 24-of-35 free throws in the second half.

“We just knew we had to give it our all,” Bovaird said. “We had to grind, get some steals in transition, get some easy buckets and then we get our momentum going.”