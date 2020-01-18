No. 3 Spartans show they're 'never out of the game,' rally from down 23 to stun No. 5 Westside

Dennis Prichard thought his team had dug too deep a hole.
Lincoln East girls basketball trailed No. 5 Omaha Westside by 19 points after the third quarter. So before the final quarter, the coach challenged his team to play hard to the finish, chip away and take away some learning lessons for these types of potential scenarios later in the season.
Turns out a 19-point deficit with 8 minutes to play was not deep enough for these Spartans.
No. 3 Lincoln East gave new meaning to the common phrase "furious rally" and rallied to stun the Warriors 68-65 Saturday afternoon at East High School. The Spartans, who scored a combined 33 points over the first three quarters, registered 35 points in the final frame.
"Really, I told them, 'I think we’ve dug too deep a hole.'" Prichard said. “The girls did a great job second half picking it up defensively and I thought they responded to what Westside was doing.”
The Spartans actually trailed by more at different times in the second half. Westside was up by 23 points in the third quarter, and its lead was at 20-plus points early in the fourth.
But East ratcheted up the defensive pressure to create turnovers and Charley Bovaird got hot. The senior and Central Missouri State recruit hit four threes in the fourth to help the Spartans get back in it. She hit back-to-back threes to cut the Westside lead from 59-47 to 59-53.
“I’ve been in a kind of a slump to be honest, so that changes things big time,” said Bovaird, who finished with 16 points, 14 in the final quarter. “Just to get on a streak is so helpful as a shooter.”
East trailed 61-55 with 2:04 remaining, but Taylor Searcey, who had 16 points, hit a three from the wing and scored another bucket to pull East to within 61-60. Bovaird’s fourth three tied the game at 63-63, and East took the lead for good on Haley Peterson’s layup and free throw.
“I think seeing that one (Bovaird’s first three) go in there in the fourth quarter kind of helped us get confidence to jack them up, because that’s what we had to do, we had to jack them up to get in it,” Prichard said. “They went in.”
The Spartans (12-1) were 9-of-36 from the field over the first three quarters, but 8-for-10 in the fourth quarter. Westside (11-3) was whistled for 20 fouls in the second half, allowing East to pick up some points without the clock moving. The Spartans made 24-of-35 free throws in the second half.
“We just knew we had to give it our all,” Bovaird said. “We had to grind, get some steals in transition, get some easy buckets and then we get our momentum going.”
Westside got rolling behind seniors Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor and Ella Wedergren and its physicality. The 6-foot-3 McGinnis Taylor, an Illinois State recruit, was a matchup problem for the Spartans and finished with 21 points. Wedergren, a Rockhurst recruit, had 18 points and did a great job breaking the Spartans’ press.
Saturday marked the second straight comeback for the Spartans, who rallied from down 12 points in the second half at No. 4 Fremont a week ago. Like Saturday, the Spartans used a huge fourth-quarter run to win at Fremont.
“It just really shows us that we’re never out of the game,” Bovaird said. “No matter how big the deficit, we can always get back into it and get the win.”
