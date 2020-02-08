No. 3 Spartans get the last run in bounce-back win against No. 5 Papillion-La Vista

No, it wasn’t the track meet played out on last year’s hardwood.
But Lincoln East and Papillion-La Vista still produced some momentum-changing runs Saturday at Lincoln East High School.
The Class A No. 3 Spartans had the biggest, and the last, using a strong fourth quarter to pull away for a 60-52 win against the No. 5 Monarchs.
Papillion-La Vista (17-3) closed the third quarter on a 12-2 run to take a 44-38 lead. But East responded with a 22-8 advantage in the fourth.
The Spartan run was sparked between the third and fourth quarters.
“I kind of raised my voice a little bit louder than I have probably in the last two years with them because I just felt like we were going through the motions,” East coach Dennis Prichard said. “They buckled down, played better defense.”
The Spartans (17-2) have been a strong fourth-quarter team this season, rallying for wins against Fremont, Omaha Westside and Millard West. Similar to those games, the Spartans amped up the defensive pressure in the fourth quarter, turning turnovers into points against Papio. They also used a diamond-and-one defense to slow down the sharpshooting Olivia Boudreau, who had 19 points and four threes through three quarters.
“I thought the biggest thing they maybe did was they pushed the ball harder in transition in offense, too,” Papillion-La Vista coach Josh Siske said. “It wasn’t just the full-court press. They put pressure on us, getting back on defense, too.”
Skylar Kreifels had a couple of early buckets in the fourth quarter, and Taylor Searcey got a steal and layup to give East a 51-46 lead. The Spartans put the game away at the line, hitting 14 of 16 free throws in the fourth quarter.
The Spartans, who forced 21 turnovers, bounced back from Friday’s 69-56 loss at No. 2 Lincoln Pius X, overcoming some sluggish stretches Saturday. Prichard said the team’s defensive rotations and switches need to improve.
“I think every team goes through it,” Prichard said of the motions. “We just talked about making sure we’re playing our best basketball of the year in a couple of weeks, because I know we’ve got the ability to be pretty darn good.”
Searcey led the Spartans with 16 points and Charlie Bovaird added 13, including six free throws in the final quarter.
Senior Lindsey Ingwerson scored 20 points to lead the Monarchs.
Last year, Papillion-La Vista defeated Lincoln East 82-77 on its home court in a game that had very few half-court possessions. The 82 points tied a Papio school record.
