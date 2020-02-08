No. 3 Spartans get the last run in bounce-back win against No. 5 Papillion-La Vista

No, it wasn’t the track meet played out on last year’s hardwood.

But Lincoln East and Papillion-La Vista still produced some momentum-changing runs Saturday at Lincoln East High School.

The Class A No. 3 Spartans had the biggest, and the last, using a strong fourth quarter to pull away for a 60-52 win against the No. 5 Monarchs.

Papillion-La Vista (17-3) closed the third quarter on a 12-2 run to take a 44-38 lead. But East responded with a 22-8 advantage in the fourth.

The Spartan run was sparked between the third and fourth quarters.

“I kind of raised my voice a little bit louder than I have probably in the last two years with them because I just felt like we were going through the motions,” East coach Dennis Prichard said. “They buckled down, played better defense.”

