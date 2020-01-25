No. 3 Spartans 'fearless' when it comes to tall challenges, including the latest against Lincoln High

The Lincoln East girls basketball team doesn’t have a player taller than 5-foot-11 on the varsity roster.
The Spartans’ opponent on Saturday, Lincoln High, had four players at 6-foot or taller, including a pair of 6-3 starters in Nyayongah Gony and Nyayien Koang.
So, yeah, a tall challenge.
But as they try to do against bigger teams, the Class A No. 3 Spartans countered with fast pace and defense, and notched a 57-44 win against the No. 9 Links.
An 18-0 first-quarter run helped East, as did a defensive change coming out of halftime. But the Spartans also held their own on the glass, outrebounding the Links 24-21, and were not afraid to challenge Lincoln High on drives to the basket.
“I think for us, we’re just fearless all together,” senior Taylor Searcey said of the Spartans’ ability to hang with taller teams. “We don’t care who we’re playing, whether they’re tall, short, fast, slow, we just do what we do and try to make shots.”
East was one of the smallest teams in Class A last year, but it didn’t stop it from reaching the Class A state semifinals for a consecutive season. The Spartans found success pushing the tempo and creating a lot of turnovers with relentless pressure on defense.
That style has carried over into this season.
“At some point we’re going on a run is the confidence we have and if we keep pushing pace, that we’re going to wear out the other team,” East coach Dennis Prichard said of the game plan.
As for success against taller teams on the defensive side, “The girls are committed to helping, so we always try to get double-teams on post players. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t.”
You have free articles remaining.
Lincoln Pius X’s Alexis Markowski, a 6-3 post, had a big game against East in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals, resulting in East’s only loss. Omaha Westside’s Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor, another top post player in Class A, scored 21 points last week against East.
“We’re vulnerable, I don’t think that’s any secret in the state, so we just got to make sure we take advantage of what we do,” Prichard said.
On Saturday, East (14-1) used the big run to take an early double-digit lead. The Links chipped away, cutting the lead to one at halftime, but a pair of third-quarter threes from Charley Bovaird, who finished with a game-high 21 points, created some space on the scoreboard.
“I think it was a big moment for us,” Searcey, who had 15 points, said of the early East run. “I think everyone was getting the energy off those shots, and it really pushed our defense, too.”
After playing man defense in the first half, East used a triangle-and-two in the second half to try to neutralize Gony and Kaysia Woods, who had a team-high 14 points, including four threes.
East held Gony, a Miami recruit, to three field-goal attempts and four points.
For Lincoln High (10-4), which entered with a six-game winning streak, Saturday’s game was their biggest measuring-stick game to date.
“I think there’s a lot of takeaways that we can take from this game, we’ve got to clean some things up,” Lincoln High coach Dominique Kelley-Johnson said. “We feel like we have good pieces to a win a basketball game against Lincoln East, but there’s still a lot of basketball to be played.
“We weren’t that far off without some of our better kids being involved.”
East boys 76, Lincoln High 54
Carter Glenn and Jeff Janssen each scored 17 points, and Quinton Adams added 13, as East pulled away for the victory.
The Spartans (6-10) jumped to a 41-27 halftime lead and then opened the second half with a quick 6-0 run.
Jaxson Barber led the Links (1-12) with 24 points.
Lincoln High vs. Lincoln East, 1.25
Lincoln High vs. Lincoln East, 1.25
Lincoln High vs. Lincoln East, 1.25
Lincoln High vs. Lincoln East, 1.25
Lincoln High vs. Lincoln East, 1.25
Lincoln High vs. Lincoln East, 1.25
Lincoln High vs. Lincoln East, 1.25
Lincoln High vs. Lincoln East, 1.25
Lincoln High vs. Lincoln East, 1.25
Lincoln High vs. Lincoln East, 1.25
Lincoln High vs. Lincoln East, 1.25
Lincoln High vs. Lincoln East, 1.25
Lincoln High vs. Lincoln East, 1.25
Lincoln High vs. Lincoln East, 1.25
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.