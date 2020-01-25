No. 3 Spartans 'fearless' when it comes to tall challenges, including the latest against Lincoln High

“At some point we’re going on a run is the confidence we have and if we keep pushing pace, that we’re going to wear out the other team,” East coach Dennis Prichard said of the game plan.

As for success against taller teams on the defensive side, “The girls are committed to helping, so we always try to get double-teams on post players. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t.”

Lincoln Pius X’s Alexis Markowski, a 6-3 post, had a big game against East in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals, resulting in East’s only loss. Omaha Westside’s Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor, another top post player in Class A, scored 21 points last week against East.

“We’re vulnerable, I don’t think that’s any secret in the state, so we just got to make sure we take advantage of what we do,” Prichard said.

On Saturday, East (14-1) used the big run to take an early double-digit lead. The Links chipped away, cutting the lead to one at halftime, but a pair of third-quarter threes from Charley Bovaird, who finished with a game-high 21 points, created some space on the scoreboard.