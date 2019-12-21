No. 3 Spartan girls hold their ground in gritty hoops over No. 5 Millard North

OMAHA — For the normally high-scoring Lincoln East Spartans, heading into halftime with just 23 points made for unfamiliar territory.
Saturday afternoon’s game was a back-and-forth, physical affair between No. 3 East and fifth-ranked Millard North, but the Spartans held their ground, kept running their offense and eventually the shots began to fall for a 55-48 victory.
The Spartans (6-0) shot out to an early 8-0 lead and maintained an eight-point lead at the end of the first quarter. Lincoln East went cold in the second quarter, however, allowing Millard North (4-2) to get back in the game.
“We didn’t shoot a very high percentage, especially from 15 feet and out, and that’s been one of our strengths up to this point,” Lincoln East coach Dennis Prichard said. “The girls did a great job of trying to push through that to beat a really good team.”
Lincoln East retained a slim three-point lead heading into the fourth quarter as Millard North’s Nicole Avila-Ambrosi began to heat up. She led all scorers with 22 points in the game, but a theme of the night for Millard North quickly became its missed opportunities down the stretch.
“Nicole is great and I know she won’t think as much about what she had, but more about what she left on the floor,” Millard North coach David Diehl said.
The Mustangs opened up a 40-36 lead two minutes into the fourth quarter, but soon fell behind as Lincoln East’s defense produced a string of turnovers. Three straight turnovers for the Mustangs resulted in five Spartan points, and East rebuilt a six-point lead soon enough.
“We adjusted our press a little bit so they weren’t getting as many run-outs, and once we built that lead, they did a nice job knocking down some free throws,” Prichard said.
Haley Peterson and Olivia Kugler combined to score 20 second-half points, and their success at the free-throw line helped salt away the victory. Kugler led the Spartans in scoring with 11 points, while Peterson and Taylor Searcey had eight apiece.
Millard North boys 78, Lincoln East 36
The Spartans hung tight in the first quarter, but No. 2 Millard North quickly pulled away for the 78-36 victory.
Saint Thomas led the way with 27 points and Hunter Sallis added 22 more as the Mustangs’ (4-1) used big second and fourth quarters to coast to victory.
Lincoln East’s (2-4) Eli Wirth made four three-pointers for a total of 12 points to lead the Spartans.