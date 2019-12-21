No. 3 Spartan girls hold their ground in gritty hoops over No. 5 Millard North

OMAHA — For the normally high-scoring Lincoln East Spartans, heading into halftime with just 23 points made for unfamiliar territory.

Saturday afternoon’s game was a back-and-forth, physical affair between No. 3 East and fifth-ranked Millard North, but the Spartans held their ground, kept running their offense and eventually the shots began to fall for a 55-48 victory.

The Spartans (6-0) shot out to an early 8-0 lead and maintained an eight-point lead at the end of the first quarter. Lincoln East went cold in the second quarter, however, allowing Millard North (4-2) to get back in the game.

“We didn’t shoot a very high percentage, especially from 15 feet and out, and that’s been one of our strengths up to this point,” Lincoln East coach Dennis Prichard said. “The girls did a great job of trying to push through that to beat a really good team.”

Lincoln East retained a slim three-point lead heading into the fourth quarter as Millard North’s Nicole Avila-Ambrosi began to heat up. She led all scorers with 22 points in the game, but a theme of the night for Millard North quickly became its missed opportunities down the stretch.