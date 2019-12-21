No. 1 Patriots setting the tone early with their defense, shut down Lincoln Southwest

OMAHA — Millard South can score a lot of points. The Patriots entered Saturday averaging a whopping 83 points per game. They have several scorers, including a pair of players in the 1,000-point club.

But make no mistake, the driving force behind what Millard South likes to do on a basketball court starts on the other end.

“Our defense is the No. 1 thing we work on every single day in practice,” Patriot junior Jayme Horan said. “We focus on the little things, we know that defense is what’s going to win us games.”

The top-ranked Patriots were relentless on defense Saturday in a 64-36 win against Lincoln Southwest at Millard South High School.

Millard South allowed only two points after the first quarter, seven at halftime and 13 after three quarters. The Patriots forced 26 turnovers, and didn’t give the Silver Hawks a lot of clean looks at the rim, pressuring Southwest at just about every spot on the floor.

The Patriots found a rhythm on offense over the second and third quarters. Senior Maddie Krull finished with a game-high 16 points, and freshman Khloe Lemon added 15.

But defense was the story Saturday.