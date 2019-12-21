No. 1 Patriots setting the tone early with their defense, shut down Lincoln Southwest

OMAHA — Millard South can score a lot of points. The Patriots entered Saturday averaging a whopping 83 points per game. They have several scorers, including a pair of players in the 1,000-point club.
But make no mistake, the driving force behind what Millard South likes to do on a basketball court starts on the other end.
“Our defense is the No. 1 thing we work on every single day in practice,” Patriot junior Jayme Horan said. “We focus on the little things, we know that defense is what’s going to win us games.”
The top-ranked Patriots were relentless on defense Saturday in a 64-36 win against Lincoln Southwest at Millard South High School.
Millard South allowed only two points after the first quarter, seven at halftime and 13 after three quarters. The Patriots forced 26 turnovers, and didn’t give the Silver Hawks a lot of clean looks at the rim, pressuring Southwest at just about every spot on the floor.
The Patriots found a rhythm on offense over the second and third quarters. Senior Maddie Krull finished with a game-high 16 points, and freshman Khloe Lemon added 15.
But defense was the story Saturday.
“We just work on every breakdown thing that we can possibly think of to make them better, kind of see who we’re going to play and what they’re going to do, what they like to do,” said Millard South coach Bryce Meyers, who credits assistant coach Scott Persigehl for the team’s edge on defense. “How do we handle certain cuts? How do we handle certain screens? How do we handle the ball? Little breakdown stuff all the time and then it just keeps building. We do it every day.”
You have free articles remaining.
Millard South enters the break at 7-0 after Saturday’s 28-point win. No team has played the Patriots closer than the Silver Hawks (2-3) did, and Horan said the team is on a mission.
Helping the Patriots get off to a strong start is a strong mesh of the team’s two senior stars in Krull and Horan and a group of freshmen and sophomores. Freshman Cora Olsen starts and fellow freshmen Lemon and Mya Babbitt come off the bench. Sophomore Megan Belt provided a spark with three second-quarter threes, including one off a no-look pass from Krull, on Saturday.
Horan, who finished with seven points, reached 1,000 career points on a third-quarter free throw. She reached the milestone despite missing her freshman season because of an ACL injury.
“I wouldn’t have done it without my teammates giving me the ball,” Horan said. “I’m the player I am today because of them. It means a lot that I finally hit it.”
Kate Dilsaver led the Silver Hawks with 12 points. Southwest has played a tough schedule so far -- games against Nos. 1, 2, 5 and 10 -- and coach Jeff Rump said there are a lot of positives that a team still learning a lot about itself can take away from December.
“Ideally, I think we’ve played well enough that we could have been 3-2,” Rump said. “We talked to them and said where we’re at for trying to figure out what kind of team we are, I’m really pretty happy with the way we played.”
Saturday's doubleheader started nearly an hour late after Southwest had a buss malfunction as the team was leaving the school.
Southwest boys 62, Millard South 53
Myles Hoehne scored 13 points, Jared Bohrer had 12 and Brayton Christensen added 11 to lead the Silver Hawks.
Southwest used an 18-6 run in the third quarter to take control.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.