No.4 Omaha Westside hands No. 2 Pius X girls their first loss

Drama has not been a part of the Lincoln Pius X girls basketball season.

The Class A No. 2 Thunderbolts had rolled through 20 consecutive victories and only one recent game was closer than 10 points.

But No. 3 Omaha Westside dug up a way to stop Pius X in a 37-33 defensive struggle Tuesday at Bishop Flavin Gym.

"It was a defensive grinder and we didn't have the strong end-of-game play," said Bolts coach Ryan Psota.

"We knew it was a matchup we hadn't faced — they had a big girl in the middle to match ours.

"And they made free throws at the end and handled the ball and we didn't."

Abby Hellman missed the front end of a one-and-one free-throw opportunity but sped to get the rebound and was fouled. The senior guard then made both ends of that one-and-one with 2 seconds left to clinch the win for the Warriors.

"We can turn this loss into a good thing if we refocus and we are more sound at the end of the game," said Psota.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pius X (20-1) struggled throughout the first half with 28% shooting.

But the Bolts took their first lead on back-to-back three-pointers by Lauren Taubenheim late in the third quarter.