No.4 Omaha Westside hands No. 2 Pius X girls their first loss

Drama has not been a part of the Lincoln Pius X girls basketball season.
The Class A No. 2 Thunderbolts had rolled through 20 consecutive victories and only one recent game was closer than 10 points.
But No. 3 Omaha Westside dug up a way to stop Pius X in a 37-33 defensive struggle Tuesday at Bishop Flavin Gym.
"It was a defensive grinder and we didn't have the strong end-of-game play," said Bolts coach Ryan Psota.
"We knew it was a matchup we hadn't faced — they had a big girl in the middle to match ours.
"And they made free throws at the end and handled the ball and we didn't."
Abby Hellman missed the front end of a one-and-one free-throw opportunity but sped to get the rebound and was fouled. The senior guard then made both ends of that one-and-one with 2 seconds left to clinch the win for the Warriors.
"We can turn this loss into a good thing if we refocus and we are more sound at the end of the game," said Psota.
Pius X (20-1) struggled throughout the first half with 28% shooting.
But the Bolts took their first lead on back-to-back three-pointers by Lauren Taubenheim late in the third quarter.
Matti Reiling hit a 15-foot shot and Taubenheim scored on an assist from Miriam Miller to open the fourth quarter, but Westside (19-5) took the lead on two free throws and a three-pointer by Ella Wedergren with 6:05 left.
Taubenheim scored on an assist from Jillian Aschoff, and Aschoff hit two free throws for the Bolts, but Westside hit seven free throws in the final 3 minutes to win.
Westside finished 12-for-18 on free throws, while Pius X hit just 3-of-6.
"I think we hadn't had enough late-game scenarios and we didn't play a disciplined offense," Psota said.
He noted that Alexis Markowski, a 6-3 junior who scored 12, was not as open as usual because Westside's 6-3 Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor, who scored 11, was equal to the task.
"I thought we canceled the middle out pretty well and we survived on free throws in the clutch," said Westside coach Steve Clark. "We finally won a close game, too.
"The fact Abby (Hellman) got her own rebound with 5 seconds left was pretty pivotal," he said.
Pius X finishes the regular season at Grand Island on Friday.