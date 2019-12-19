No. 3 Norris regains its shooting touch to run past Bishop Neumann

FIRTH — After charging out to a 12-point halftime lead, Class B No. 3 Norris watched its big lead disappear in a matter of minutes as Bishop Neumann came charging back early in the third quarter of Thursday's girls basketball game at Norris Middle School.
Needing a spark, three different Titans scored three-pointers to reclaim the lead. That stretch showed Norris’ versatility on offense, which was continually on display as seven different Titans made three-pointers in the team’s 61-42 win.
“Tonight was the best team effort that I’ve seen all year from the girls, they played really unselfish,” Norris coach Mark Hagerman said.
Suffocating defense in the first half was Norris’ (2-3) bread and butter, as the Titans forced 13 turnovers from Bishop Neumann (0-5). Sophomore Ella Waters scored eight points in the first half, highlighted by a buzzer-beating three-pointer to end the first quarter.
Meanwhile, senior Lindsey Thiele scored 12 of Bishop Neumann’s 20 first-half points and kept her hot streak going in the second half. Thiele hit a three-pointer to cut Norris’ lead down to three points, but three-pointers from Kalli Kroeker, Sydney Jelinek and Waters gave the Titans a nine-point lead after three quarters.
You have free articles remaining.
“That was huge, because when they cut it to three, we were missing some bunnies inside and making some silly turnovers, but the kids responded, which was good to see,” Hagerman said.
Nearly all of Bishop Neumann’s offense came from Thiele, who scored 14 points in the third quarter to keep the game close. With the Cavaliers hanging close, Norris allowed just three points in the entire fourth quarter, and only one from Thiele, who finished with a game-high 27 points.
“I think the kids just became a little more conscientious about where she was. She’s an incredible shooter and we didn’t do anything special, just more recognition of where she would be,” Hagerman said.
For the Titans, Brianna Stai led the charge with 16 points, followed by Waters with 11, Kroeker with nine and Kircher with eight. In total, nine different players scored for Norris as the Titans posted their highest-scoring effort of the season so far to snap a three-game losing streak.
“The kids came out and shot the ball with confidence, and that obviously is huge,” Hagerman said. “They shot it well and that was good to see.”