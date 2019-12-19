No. 3 Norris regains its shooting touch to run past Bishop Neumann

FIRTH — After charging out to a 12-point halftime lead, Class B No. 3 Norris watched its big lead disappear in a matter of minutes as Bishop Neumann came charging back early in the third quarter of Thursday's girls basketball game at Norris Middle School.

Needing a spark, three different Titans scored three-pointers to reclaim the lead. That stretch showed Norris’ versatility on offense, which was continually on display as seven different Titans made three-pointers in the team’s 61-42 win.

“Tonight was the best team effort that I’ve seen all year from the girls, they played really unselfish,” Norris coach Mark Hagerman said.

Suffocating defense in the first half was Norris’ (2-3) bread and butter, as the Titans forced 13 turnovers from Bishop Neumann (0-5). Sophomore Ella Waters scored eight points in the first half, highlighted by a buzzer-beating three-pointer to end the first quarter.

Meanwhile, senior Lindsey Thiele scored 12 of Bishop Neumann’s 20 first-half points and kept her hot streak going in the second half. Thiele hit a three-pointer to cut Norris’ lead down to three points, but three-pointers from Kalli Kroeker, Sydney Jelinek and Waters gave the Titans a nine-point lead after three quarters.

