No matter what's thrown at them, Cross County girls have remained steadfast during another 20-win season

"I had an idea going into the Centennial game that even if we'd lose that we could be in, but you never really want to take that backdoor way," Boshart said. "The girls were able to buckle down and get the job done, and we got in the right way, which is good."

Last week's win against Centennial marked another 20-win season for the Cougars, who have won 12 of 13 games. But this year's team has a different level of focus, Stratman said.

"I think this year's team, all 14 of us are committed to what we want to do," she said. "Even our JV players are watching film and trying to give us as scout players better looks. I think we are all just so committed to what we want to do and what our goals are this year."

The final goal is Lincoln and beyond. A victory against Ponca, last year's Class C-2 state runner-up, would be a big step forward.

"It will definitely show that all of our hard work has paid off, but we're not done yet after this Friday," Schaefer said. "Our goal is to get to championship final game and just to show everybody that we can do that, show the doubters that this is the team to do it."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

