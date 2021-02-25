 Skip to main content
No matter what's thrown at them, Cross County girls have remained steadfast during another 20-win season
No matter what's thrown at them, Cross County girls have remained steadfast during another 20-win season

Cross County

Cross County's Jacy Mentink (4) and Cortlyn Schaefer celebrate a moment during the Cougars' game against Centennial on Feb. 18.

 STEVE MARIK, York News-Times

It was overtime and the game was tied again late.

Cross County had the ball in the final seconds of a Class C-2 subdistrict final, and then Erica Stratman had an uh-oh moment.

"The first thing that went through my head was, 'Oh, crap, I think I was supposed to set a screen for Cortlyn (Schaefer),'" the senior said.

Schaefer had to ad-lib and she passed the ball to Jacy Mentink, and the point guard hit a three-pointer to help lift the Cougars to a 34-31 win at No. 5 Centennial last week.

No worries for Stratman, and no panic for the Cougars.

That's been their M.O. all season. They know how to bounce back in the face of adversity, Schaefer says.

Now Cross County is one victory away from playing in the state tournament for the first time since 2006. The Cougars will play No. 8 Ponca (18-4) in Logan View on Friday night.

"These girls don't really have a recollection of Cross County making it to state," coach Mitch Boshart said. "The last time we've been to a district final, I think it was 2009, and so it's a long time coming.

"It's a big step, there's a lot of excitement around the program and it's been a few good days of practice."

The Cougars' ability to handle the tough moments can be traced to experience and leadership.

Stratman (14.3 points per game), Schaefer (6.2) and junior Josi Noble (5.5) are three-year starters, and Mentink (4.0) is a senior. Junior Chloe Sandell (5.0) brings experience to the floor, too. And though just a freshman, Shyanne Anderson (7.2) has provided a big spark.

Boshart said he jokes with people all the time that he'll have to learn how to coach again next year because his seniors have taken on a lot of coaching responsibilities.

"Before games, I go into the locker room they're talking about what needs to be done," he said. "At halftime ... I come in and ask the girls what they've talked about so far and hit up on any loose ends, and then usually when I come in after games they've kind of got their own little pow-wow going where they talk about what went well and what we need to fix going into the next one.

"It's really a player-led team and that makes it a lot of fun and makes my job a lot easier."

Last year's Cross County team was 20-4 and riding a lot of momentum heading into the postseason. The Cougars immediately lost to Bishop Neumann but were still hopeful of landing one of the four wild cards needed to advance to the district finals.

They fell short of the wild card, and that was in the back of the players' minds when they took the court to begin postseason play this season.

"I had an idea going into the Centennial game that even if we'd lose that we could be in, but you never really want to take that backdoor way," Boshart said. "The girls were able to buckle down and get the job done, and we got in the right way, which is good."

Last week's win against Centennial marked another 20-win season for the Cougars, who have won 12 of 13 games. But this year's team has a different level of focus, Stratman said.

"I think this year's team, all 14 of us are committed to what we want to do," she said. "Even our JV players are watching film and trying to give us as scout players better looks. I think we are all just so committed to what we want to do and what our goals are this year."

The final goal is Lincoln and beyond. A victory against Ponca, last year's Class C-2 state runner-up, would be a big step forward.

"It will definitely show that all of our hard work has paid off, but we're not done yet after this Friday," Schaefer said. "Our goal is to get to championship final game and just to show everybody that we can do that, show the doubters that this is the team to do it."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Tags

