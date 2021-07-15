No longer a secret in western Nebraska, the Loomis-Goltl sisters are seeing their recruiting explode

"A lot of college coaches don't have the chance or opportunity to come way out here and watch us, so going out there and showing ourselves I think really helped," said Olivia, who was a Class C-2 second-team all-stater.

Ruthie also plays volleyball, but basketball is her first love. She started playing competitively in the fifth grade and was told by those around her, "keep working, you could be good at this."

Those folks were on to something.

The sisters' skills have been shaped by court in front of the house, which is about 10 minutes outside of town. But no concrete surface. Mostly gravel.

"That's where the ballhandling comes in," Olivia said.

A busy summer will continue for the sisters, including Ruthie, who's planning to take visits to multiple schools in August.

The sisters are cherishing the offers, and more importantly, the time they share on the court.