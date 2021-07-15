 Skip to main content
No longer a secret in western Nebraska, the Loomis-Goltl sisters are seeing their recruiting explode
Loomis-Goltl

Ruthie Loomis-Goltl (left) and her sister Olivia were both Class C-2 all-staters last season. Both are receiving Division I interest and offers this summer.

 Journal Star file photos

The Colorado State women's basketball coaches scheduled a FaceTime session with both of them.

A get-to-know-us conversation. At least that's what Olivia Loomis-Goltl, who recently wrapped up her freshman year of high school, thought it was going to be.

"But then it came out way better than expected," she said.

Two basketball scholarships to play for the Rams came out of that session — one for Olivia, a 5-foot-10 point guard, the other for her sister Ruthie, a 6-3 forward.

"It was kind of a full-circle moment from when we were young and started playing against each other, and to have grown to where we are now," said Ruthie, a junior-to-be.

The Loomis-Goltl sisters have been playing basketball for some time now. They got a chance to showcase their skills to a wider audience in March when their Bridgeport team made a run to the Class C-2 state semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Now they're showcasing their skills in front of Division I college coaches, and those coaches have taken notice.

Their recruiting has picked up a lot of steam. They are no longer a secret in western Nebraska.

Ruthie earned her first Division I offer (Omaha) on June 10. Offers from Oklahoma State, Colorado State, Utah State and Wichita State have followed. Her phone was busy Thursday (which included an offer from the Shockers). Colorado and Creighton are interested. So is Iowa. Nebraska, too. She talked to the Huskers on Wednesday night.

"I'm super-grateful for it," said Ruthie, who earned first-team all-state honors after averaging 19.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.0 blocks as a sophomore. "It can be a little overwhelming just because it's relatively new to me, getting the offers, playing AAU, being evaluated by coaches in person. It's really exciting."

Olivia, who averaged 17.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest as a freshman, also earned an offer from Omaha this week.

"I knew Ruthie was going to get those offers because she's really good," the younger sister said. "When I got the (offers), that was really cool, because we now have the chance of playing together."

There's no guarantee that they'll play together in college. For now, the Loomis-Goltl sisters are enjoying the recruiting process together.

They are currently playing AAU ball with Triple Threat, an organization based out of Fort Collins, Colorado. Bridgeport, located in the Nebraska panhandle, is about 2½ from Fort Collins. The AAU team includes players from Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska, and they have played in tournaments in Chicago and Indianapolis.

Coaches at those tournaments are getting a chance to see Ruthie's versatility and quickness to go with her 6-3 frame. Olivia brings size and great ballhandling skills to the point position, but can play at multiple spots on the court.

"A lot of college coaches don't have the chance or opportunity to come way out here and watch us, so going out there and showing ourselves I think really helped," said Olivia, who was a Class C-2 second-team all-stater.

Ruthie also plays volleyball, but basketball is her first love. She started playing competitively in the fifth grade and was told by those around her, "keep working, you could be good at this."

Those folks were on to something.

The sisters' skills have been shaped by court in front of the house, which is about 10 minutes outside of town. But no concrete surface. Mostly gravel.

"That's where the ballhandling comes in," Olivia said.

A busy summer will continue for the sisters, including Ruthie, who's planning to take visits to multiple schools in August.

The sisters are cherishing the offers, and more importantly, the time they share on the court.

"We still have a couple years together and to be able to win a championship with your sister as your point guard ... because we grew up, it's constant competition, constantly who's better, who's going to be beat the other," Ruthie said. "Now that we're in high school and we're on the same team, it's really cool to have that chemistry with somebody."

And now some college offers to share.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

