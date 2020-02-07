'No lead is safe with them': No. 2 Pius X opens early lead, holds on late to top No. 3 East

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Spartans connected on their looks in the third quarter, when they went 5-for-7 from three-point range and forced eight turnovers. Both Charley Bovaird and Olivia Kugler scored eight points as East scored 23 third-quarter points, more than its entire first-half total (22).

Heading into the fourth quarter, Pius X's early 18-point lead became a slim 58-54 advantage. However, the Spartans’ red-hot shooting cooled off as they went 1-of-7 from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter and missed a number of close-range shots, too.

“When they built it (the lead) back up to 10, there were three possessions in a row that we had an 8- or 9-footer or a layup that would’ve kept us right in it,” Prichard said.

Instead, Pius X managed to break East’s press and drive the ball to Markowski in the post. She scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, part of a game-high 24 total points.

Pius X looked to its post players for production all night long. Taubenheim scored 14 points and Charlee Hagedorn added another 10 off the bench. Bovaird led East in scoring with 16 points, followed by Kugler with 13.

Considering East won the turnover battle 19-6 and hit five more three-pointers than Pius X, Psota lauded his team for staving off the East comeback to remain unbeaten.