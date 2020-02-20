No. 7 Fremont overcomes Rockets' defensive scheme to snap Northeast's winning streak

In a game featuring two of the best players in the state, Lincoln Northeast’s McKenna Minter helped the Class A No. 9 Rockets hang tight with Taylor McCabe and No. 7 Fremont all game long Thursday.

However, after Fremont entered the fourth quarter with a slim two-point lead, McCabe and Sydney Golladay combined to hit four three-pointers in the span of 2 minutes, giving Fremont a 51-43 lead. The Tigers held that advantage for the rest of the game and closed out a 59-47 win over Northeast, snapping the Rockets’ eight-game winning streak.

“I told the team to keep their heads high because it was really the fourth quarter’s first 2 minutes that we lost this game,” Northeast coach Charity Iromuanya said.

Northeast (13-9) roared out to a fast 7-0 start as its unusual defense confused Fremont (15-5) early on. The Rockets lined up in a box-and-one, sticking one defender on McCabe wherever she went on the court. That task fell to A’Iyana Jones for most of the game and she kept McCabe from taking a two-point shot the entire game.

Following the early Northeast surge, Fremont responded with a 13-0 run in the first quarter as McCabe hit a pair of three-point shots. After a tightly contested second quarter, Fremont took a 25-20 lead into halftime.