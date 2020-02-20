No. 7 Fremont overcomes Rockets' defensive scheme to snap Northeast's winning streak

In a game featuring two of the best players in the state, Lincoln Northeast’s McKenna Minter helped the Class A No. 9 Rockets hang tight with Taylor McCabe and No. 7 Fremont all game long Thursday.
However, after Fremont entered the fourth quarter with a slim two-point lead, McCabe and Sydney Golladay combined to hit four three-pointers in the span of 2 minutes, giving Fremont a 51-43 lead. The Tigers held that advantage for the rest of the game and closed out a 59-47 win over Northeast, snapping the Rockets’ eight-game winning streak.
“I told the team to keep their heads high because it was really the fourth quarter’s first 2 minutes that we lost this game,” Northeast coach Charity Iromuanya said.
Northeast (13-9) roared out to a fast 7-0 start as its unusual defense confused Fremont (15-5) early on. The Rockets lined up in a box-and-one, sticking one defender on McCabe wherever she went on the court. That task fell to A’Iyana Jones for most of the game and she kept McCabe from taking a two-point shot the entire game.
Following the early Northeast surge, Fremont responded with a 13-0 run in the first quarter as McCabe hit a pair of three-point shots. After a tightly contested second quarter, Fremont took a 25-20 lead into halftime.
Compared to a 72-42 loss to Fremont on Dec. 30, Thursday night’s game featured a much-improved Rocket performance led by Minter. She came alive during the third quarter, scoring 10 points as her many drives in the lane helped Northeast cut the Fremont lead to 39-37.
“McKenna is always going to demand a presence on the court and I’m proud of how she played both offensively and defensively,” Iromuanya said.
Minter led Northeast with 24 points, but even her offensive skill couldn’t make up for Fremont’s sharp-shooting effort. A two-point deficit quickly became an eight-point difference and Fremont refused to let Northeast back into the game, an encouraging sign for Fremont coach Kelly Flynn.
“I thought we had a little more energy at the end, with our defensive pressure,” he said. “We had a couple games that we didn’t finish as well, so we wanted to focus on finishing strong, and I know we did that tonight.”
McCabe led Fremont with five three-pointers and 19 points as the Tigers went 12-for-29 from three-point range, compared to a 4-for-19 effort from Northeast. Minter was the only Rocket to score in double figures, while Golladay scored 16 and Charli Earth added 14 for Fremont.
Lincoln Northeast boys 85, Fremont 67
Northeast (8-15) made nine three-pointers as five different Rockets finished in double figures. Jake Bard, Pierce Bazil, Zachary Moerer and Connor Renard scored 13 points apiece, while Carson Busch added nine points. Northeast never trailed and led by 17 points at halftime.
Micah Moore led Fremont (2-19) with 19 points.