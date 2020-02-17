No. 1 Crete, No. 4 Beatrice lean on punishing defensive attacks to set up B-5 final clash

CRETE — The seasons have changed.
Beatrice’s all-out defensive attack has not.
The No. 4 Lady Orange challenged just about every shot, jumped passing lanes and forced turnovers en route to a 42-30 win against No. 5 Norris in a B-5 subdistrict game Monday night at Crete High School.
“Won us the game,” Beatrice coach Jalen Weeks said of his team’s defensive performance. “The girls were locked in. When you got a scary team like Norris where they get you inside and are deadly on the outside, you’ve got to have every shot contested and I think we did a very good job with that.”
No. 1 Crete cruised to a 49-22 win against Seward in the other B-5 game, setting up Tuesday’s 6 p.m. clash at Crete. Beatrice and Crete are two of the best defensive teams in the state.
Several teams have struggled against the Lady Orange’s man-to-man look this season.
Norris, which was coming off a win against C-1 No. 1 Lincoln Christian, could not find much flow offensively, especially after some early foul trouble.
The Titans never went away though. They cut an 18-9 deficit to 18-15 and a 30-22 deficit to 30-26. Beatrice didn’t break.
“(Beatrice) did a good job tonight,” Norris coach Mark Hagerman said. “They really took us out of what we wanted to do offensively.”
Beatrice (18-3), which defeated Norris two weeks ago, got 21 points from senior Carley Leners and 11 from junior Mak Hatcliff. Sophomore Ella Waters led Norris (12-9) with eight points.
Crete’s defense was just as punishing against Seward.
The Bluejays (6-14) made only three field goals through the first three quarters as Crete built leads of 17-3, 28-5 and 47-7.
Morgan Maly led Crete (23-0) with 14 points in limited action.
“I was really pleased with our defense,” Crete coach John Larsen said. “For the most part, we executed pretty well.”
Crete likes to mix up its signature 2-3 zone with some man-to-man. Larsen said the team has been able to play more man this year, which has led to some low-scoring outputs for the Cardinal foes.
“Last year, I wasn’t real confident in our man defense, but this year our man defense is much better, so that gives up options that I don’t think we really had last year,” Larsen said.
Crete beat Beatrice 42-32 on Dec. 12, but both teams look vastly different and have ironed out some kinks.
“We’re at a different level than what we were early in the season,” Weeks said. “We’re going to have to play really well to get it done (Tuesday).”
No matter what happens Tuesday, both teams are in great shape for Saturday’s district finals. Crete is currently first in wild-card points and Beatrice entered the day at third. Both will play at home with a chance to go to state.
So win or lose Tuesday, the ultimate goal will still be in front of both teams. But it’s Crete and Beatrice, and both teams will look to seize a momentum-boosting victory.
“We want to play up to our capabilities,” Larsen said.
Despite the loss, Norris is in good power-points standing and will play Saturday.
