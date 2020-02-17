No. 1 Crete, No. 4 Beatrice lean on punishing defensive attacks to set up B-5 final clash

Beatrice (18-3), which defeated Norris two weeks ago, got 21 points from senior Carley Leners and 11 from junior Mak Hatcliff. Sophomore Ella Waters led Norris (12-9) with eight points.

Crete’s defense was just as punishing against Seward.

The Bluejays (6-14) made only three field goals through the first three quarters as Crete built leads of 17-3, 28-5 and 47-7.

Morgan Maly led Crete (23-0) with 14 points in limited action.

“I was really pleased with our defense,” Crete coach John Larsen said. “For the most part, we executed pretty well.”

Crete likes to mix up its signature 2-3 zone with some man-to-man. Larsen said the team has been able to play more man this year, which has led to some low-scoring outputs for the Cardinal foes.

“Last year, I wasn’t real confident in our man defense, but this year our man defense is much better, so that gives up options that I don’t think we really had last year,” Larsen said.

Crete beat Beatrice 42-32 on Dec. 12, but both teams look vastly different and have ironed out some kinks.