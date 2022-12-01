No. 9 Lincoln East can't overcome cold shooting in loss to Millard West

Whether it be first-game jitters or a new coach, the Lincoln East girls basketball team struggled offensively throughout a 46-35 home loss to Millard West on opening night Thursday.

Struggles aside, new Spartans coach Alex McCleary was pleased with the team's effort — especially on defense.

“Defensively we just lost track a couple of times in the first quarter, and they got hot early,” McCleary said. “After that, our defensive energy was phenomenal. We just got to get the ball going.”

The Spartans and Wildcats traded buckets early in the game, but the East offense got out of sorts late in the first quarter — they never found much rhythm after that.

McCleary has installed a new system, and he expects that it will take some time for the offense to get the spot they want to be.

“It takes time to build and to find those spots,” he said, “and in the second half, we found those spots. Now it’s just about making the shots.”

One thing that worked well for East on offense was feeding senior forward Kaylee Denker the ball in the paint. Denker had 11 points and was a cornerstone in the offense.

Denker thrived in the aggressive style of play that McCleary has brought over, and it’s something she is really looking forward to continuing to play in.

“I think it really bonds our team together,” she said. “We all play as one.”

Millard West, on the other hand, consistently made three-pointers and played strong defensively — both of which pleased Wildcats coach Marc Kruger.

“For the most part, we did really well,” Kruger said. “I told them after the game that if we give up 35 points a night, we'll be happy with that.”

This year's Spartans are returning multiple starters and while there may be expectations within the team to get positive results right away, McCleary is emphasizing patience.

“It’s just believing in what we do,” he said. “Trusting that process, and trusting each other. Game one, we’re not going to walk in and be state champions. It’s a process and we’re going to get there.”

And it’s a process that everyone on the team is looking forward to mastering.

“That’s why we do it,” McCleary said. “You want to win games, but building the relationships and building the culture and just getting to experience the journey with kids is what it's all about.”