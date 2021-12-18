No. 7 Thunderbolt girls show some bounce-back with weekend wins; Pius X boys ratchet up 'D' in win

Losing for the first time in 34 games last Saturday to Bellevue West could have been a shock to the system, but the Class A No. 7 Lincoln Pius X girls basketball team didn't let that happen.
The Thunderbolts followed their city victory against North Star on Friday night with a 46-35 victory against Gretna on Saturday afternoon at Pius X High School.
Both teams played tough defense throughout the first half, forcing turnovers and making life hard for the other team. It was in the third quarter that junior Adison Markowski got going, scoring eight points and hitting a shot when the offense needed her to.
"I thought we played well defensively, for the most part,” Pius X coach Ryan Psota said. "Offensively, we were kind of hit and miss. They went to a zone at the start of the third quarter, and we knocked down two or three big shots early, which gave us some more breathing room. Adison Markowski was really good at getting downhill and hitting spot-up threes."
After trailing 10-2 near the end of the first quarter, Gretna went on an 11-0 run to take a three-point lead. It was the Dragons' last lead of the game as their defense wore out over the next three quarters.
“I was disappointed in our defensive play,” Gretna coach Jerome Skrdla said. “I thought we came out a little flat. Obviously, they’re a really good defensive team, so they’re hard to score against. I think that really affected us. … We had a nice run in the second quarter with some younger kids, but we just couldn’t get our starters going.”
Markowski led Pius X (4-1) with 19 points. Gretna’s Aidan Pohlman led the Dragons with 10.
Pius X boys 53, Gretna 33
The speech Pius X coach Brian Spicka gave at halftime to his team worked.
There was little to no separation between Pius X and Gretna throughout the first half. Both teams were getting the looks they wanted, and it looked like the game would go down to the wire.
The Thunderbolts tightened the screws defensively and Sam Hastreiter had eight points, including two three-pointers and a two-handed slam, in the third quarter to lead Pius X on a 17-1 run.
No. 3 Pius X showed why it was a preseason favorite to contend for the Class A title with a 20-point win against the No. 7 Dragons.
“We really played good, team defense,” Spicka said. “They’re a difficult matchup for teams because of the constant movement they have, and the talent that they have in the offensive end. It took us being very disciplined, communicating and being in good position, which are things we worked on a lot as we made our way through the last week of practice.”
Hastreiter led Pius X (4-2) with 22 points. Gretna (3-3) was led by sophomore Landon Pokorski and his 12 points.