No. 7 Thunderbolt girls show some bounce-back with weekend wins; Pius X boys ratchet up 'D' in win

Losing for the first time in 34 games last Saturday to Bellevue West could have been a shock to the system, but the Class A No. 7 Lincoln Pius X girls basketball team didn't let that happen.

The Thunderbolts followed their city victory against North Star on Friday night with a 46-35 victory against Gretna on Saturday afternoon at Pius X High School.

Both teams played tough defense throughout the first half, forcing turnovers and making life hard for the other team. It was in the third quarter that junior Adison Markowski got going, scoring eight points and hitting a shot when the offense needed her to.

"I thought we played well defensively, for the most part,” Pius X coach Ryan Psota said. "Offensively, we were kind of hit and miss. They went to a zone at the start of the third quarter, and we knocked down two or three big shots early, which gave us some more breathing room. Adison Markowski was really good at getting downhill and hitting spot-up threes."

After trailing 10-2 near the end of the first quarter, Gretna went on an 11-0 run to take a three-point lead. It was the Dragons' last lead of the game as their defense wore out over the next three quarters.