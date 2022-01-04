No. 7 Scottsbluff girls 'let it fly' from three-point range to top Norris in one of program's best wins

FIRTH — The Scottsbluff girls basketball team captured one of its biggest wins in program history Tuesday afternoon.

Playing on the road against Class B No. 2 Norris, the No. 7 Bearcats dominated the end of the second quarter and knocked down three-pointers to claim a 57-49 win at Norris High School.

Scottsbluff runs a unique offense, shooting the three-pointer frequently, which forces teams to come out and guard them on the perimeter. With the Titans’ zone defense extended, the Bearcats used their speed and agility to drive and dish to their post players for layups.

“We got kids that can shoot the ball really well,” Scottsbluff coach David Bollish said. “Norris shoots it at a really high percentage, but so do we. The problem we thought we were going to have is if we could get the shots off. We really just encouraged the kids early on to let it fly. Launch it, and if it bounces our way, it bounces our way.”

Trailing 16-13 after the first quarter, Scottsbluff outscored Norris 22-7 in the second, a stretch highlighted by an 11-0 run over the last three minutes of the period.