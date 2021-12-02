No. 7 Pius X girls begin new chapter with a 'pretty big win' against No. 3 Fremont

Lincoln Pius X girls basketball closed one memorable chapter last March when Alexis Markowski, Jillian Aschoff and the Thunderbolts won back-to-back Class A state titles.
The newest chapter may be a pretty good page-turner, as well.
With a vastly different lineup, including three new starters, No. 7 Pius X gritted its way to a 68-64 double-overtime win against No. 3 Fremont on Thursday night at Pius X High School.
Nine different Thunderbolts scored, including three in double figures led by junior Adison Markowski with 13 points. Junior Makenna Lesiak scored 11 points and junior Madelyn Navrkal added 10, including her team’s final eight points, all coming in the second OT.
The win comes against a preseason state title contender in Fremont, which returns four starters, including Iowa recruit Taylor McCabe.
“I’d say it’s a pretty big win,” said Navrkal, who played in a limited role last year. “We’ve been working really hard in practice and preparing for this moment.”
Pius X (1-0) entered the season with some questions marks, the biggest being how it was going to replace the production of Alexis Markowski, who is now playing at Nebraska. The Thunderbolts also had to replace a standout point guard in Jillian Aschoff and a stout defender in Miriam Miller, who was especially key against McCabe in clashes with the Tigers.
Even coach Ryan Psota was trying to get a good read on how Thursday's season opener would go.
“I was just really more or less looking to see how we would kind of fit together today and see how we would compete with them,” the Pius X coach said.
“I’m just really proud of our kids.”
The Thunderbolts, who will play North Platte on Saturday, showed they have depth. Multiple players hit key shots throughout the game. Junior Lily Hodge, taking over for Aschoff, hit two big threes in the third quarter, and freshman Keeleigh Knobbe connected for a game-tying shot later in the period. The defense received a spark from sophomore Sara Iburg, who was tasked with trying to slow down McCabe, who had a game-high 24 points.
McCabe hit back-to-back three-pointers in the second quarter to give Fremont (0-1) a 10-point lead. But the Thunderbolts didn’t blink, and they answered with a 9-0 run out of the halftime break.
“I think the big thing is every time they made a big shot, whether it was first half, second half or overtime, we responded,” Psota said. “None of the kids panicked or tucked under, got scared of the moment. They attacked it, handled the ball and just went on to the next play.”
Fremont had the ball for the final possession of regulation and in the first OT, but both shots bounced off the rim, and the Thunderbolts withstood losing Adison Markowski, who fouled out in the first overtime.
Navrkal said the team felt at halftime it had a chance to win the game.
“We were still hanging in there,” she said. “We just came back (in the locker room) and everyone was talking and everyone was getting the nerves out and just saying we can hang in there, we can do this.”
Fremont sophomore McKenna Murphy scored 19 points in a rematch of last season's state championship game.
Pius X boys 69, Fremont 46
Brady Christiansen scored 14 points and Jared Bohrer added 13 in his Thunderbolt debut to help lead the No. 3 team in Class A to a season-opening victory.
Pius X opened the game on a 23-10 run.
