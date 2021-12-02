No. 7 Pius X girls begin new chapter with a 'pretty big win' against No. 3 Fremont

Even coach Ryan Psota was trying to get a good read on how Thursday's season opener would go.

“I was just really more or less looking to see how we would kind of fit together today and see how we would compete with them,” the Pius X coach said.

“I’m just really proud of our kids.”

The Thunderbolts, who will play North Platte on Saturday, showed they have depth. Multiple players hit key shots throughout the game. Junior Lily Hodge, taking over for Aschoff, hit two big threes in the third quarter, and freshman Keeleigh Knobbe connected for a game-tying shot later in the period. The defense received a spark from sophomore Sara Iburg, who was tasked with trying to slow down McCabe, who had a game-high 24 points.

McCabe hit back-to-back three-pointers in the second quarter to give Fremont (0-1) a 10-point lead. But the Thunderbolts didn’t blink, and they answered with a 9-0 run out of the halftime break.

“I think the big thing is every time they made a big shot, whether it was first half, second half or overtime, we responded,” Psota said. “None of the kids panicked or tucked under, got scared of the moment. They attacked it, handled the ball and just went on to the next play.”