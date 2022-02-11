No. 6 Silver Hawks outlast No. 9 Spartans in double overtime, and they have Tuesday's 'brutal' practice to thank

The Lincoln Southwest players were running on fumes by the end of Tuesday's practice.

It was a competitive practice. A tough practice. There was a lot of running.

"It was brutal," Southwest junior guard Aniya Seymore said. "I think everybody came out of practice with blood, tears, sweat."

It paid off in a big way Friday as the Class A No. 6 Silver Hawks rallied from down five points with a minute remaining in the first overtime to outlast No. 9 Lincoln East 58-53 in double overtime at East High School.

Kennadi Williams and Seymore hit shots to forge a tie in the first overtime and Freddie Wallace scored five of her 17 points in the second OT to help the Silver Hawks bounce back from last weekend's 14-point loss at Millard North, a defeat that capped six games in 12 days for LSW.

It was a loss that sparked Tuesday's grueling session after school.

"We were getting after each other to the point we had some frustration," Southwest coach Tim Barada said. "But I loved it because once we were done, our kids flipped back and we were all back on the same page.

"That practice being as competitive as it was I think gave our kids the belief that they could win today, even when things were hard."

Southwest (15-4) knew it would be hard against a Lincoln East team that nobody wants to play right now. The Spartans knocked off two ranked foes last week and nearly made it three straight.

They rallied from down eight in the fourth quarter and tied the game Friday when Mattie Campbell scored on a backdoor cut with under a minute remaining in regulation.

East took a five-point lead before Williams hit a three-pointer with 48 seconds remaining to pull the Silver Hawks to within two. They were down three when Seymore came off a screen for a clean look to tie the game with less than 30 seconds remaining in the first OT.

"Down five with a minute to go, odds are not in your favor," Barada said. "We scrapped enough to give ourselves a chance to get to another overtime."

Seymore said the Silver Hawks were thinking positive thoughts after forcing a second OT. Their drive may also have been sparked after the Millard North game when the players made a pact to not lose any more games.

"We tried to stick to that after Millard North, and I just think we always have the right attitude, especially going into practice," Seymore said.

Seymore had 14 points, including four threes. Williams had 13 points and Wallace led the way with 17.

Southwest overcame a monster game from Campbell, who had 29 points and made several key baskets and passes in the second half to position her team for a win.

"She showed her competitiveness tonight and her desire to win," East coach Dennis Prichard said. "She was probably as disappointed as anybody in the locker room. We just got to keep our heads up and make sure we get after it the next three games, get ourselves in a good spot for districts."

Despite the loss, East (10-10) continues to show considerable growth since December when the Spartans started 2-4 and had to overcome some early injuries.

"Practices have been really solid," Prichard said. "I think the girls are really focused, and yeah, they're playing their best basketball when they should be.

"Hopefully we continue to rise up a little bit more."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

