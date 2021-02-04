No. 4 Centennial girls have chance to dust off the SNC history book after punching ticket into final

The Broncos kept control the rest of the way.

“Something that we try to focus on this year is just really understanding it’s not going to be everybody’s night,” said Hirschfeld, a second-team all-stater last year. “If I’m feeling it, I need to step up, and I know that my teammates trust me and I trust them.”

Hirschfeld, a four-year starter, finished with a game-high 19 points, and Centennial turned to its veteran presence — nine seniors on the team — to seal a spot in the final.

“We gave up a ton of offensive rebounds in the first half and let them back in the game, but the girls weren’t rattled at half, they weren’t hanging their heads,” Polk said. “Coming out in the second half, they knew that they’d (been) in that situation before in big games already.”

The Broncos are 19-1 — their lone setback to Class C-1 No. 3 Malcolm in a holiday tournament. The team returned a lot of experience from last year’s 16-9 team that was without Asia Nisley and later Hirschfeld because of injuries. Centennial lost in the district final.

“It’s tough to sit on the sidelines for that, so this year we really wanted to get into some big games and we’ve been doing that,” Hirschfeld said.