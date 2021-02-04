No. 4 Centennial girls have chance to dust off the SNC history book after punching ticket into final

UTICA — It’s been awhile since Centennial last won a conference tournament championship in girls basketball.
Long enough that Broncos coach Jake Polk had to go searching for the answer.
“I peeled off some cheerleader banners in the front (of the school) to try to look yesterday,” he said.
Centennial last won a Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament title in 2005-06, when the conference was split into two divisions. At the time, the division winners did not play each other.
So one would have to go back to 1992-93 to find the last time Centennial won the league tournament outright.
“I don’t think Polk was even born the last time they won a conference championship,” Centennial senior Kate Hirschfeld quipped.
The Class C-2 No. 4 Broncos have a chance to freshen up the school wall after pulling away from Thayer Central 44-33 in Thursday’s semifinals at Centennial High School. They’ll play C-2 No. 9 Sutton here in Saturday’s 6 p.m. final.
Centennial was up by 11 early in the second quarter Thursday before Thayer Central made a charge that ended in the Titans taking a one-point lead early in the third quarter. That’s when Hirschfeld stepped up, hitting three consecutive shots, including a three-pointer, for her team.
The Broncos kept control the rest of the way.
“Something that we try to focus on this year is just really understanding it’s not going to be everybody’s night,” said Hirschfeld, a second-team all-stater last year. “If I’m feeling it, I need to step up, and I know that my teammates trust me and I trust them.”
Hirschfeld, a four-year starter, finished with a game-high 19 points, and Centennial turned to its veteran presence — nine seniors on the team — to seal a spot in the final.
“We gave up a ton of offensive rebounds in the first half and let them back in the game, but the girls weren’t rattled at half, they weren’t hanging their heads,” Polk said. “Coming out in the second half, they knew that they’d (been) in that situation before in big games already.”
The Broncos are 19-1 — their lone setback to Class C-1 No. 3 Malcolm in a holiday tournament. The team returned a lot of experience from last year’s 16-9 team that was without Asia Nisley and later Hirschfeld because of injuries. Centennial lost in the district final.
“It’s tough to sit on the sidelines for that, so this year we really wanted to get into some big games and we’ve been doing that,” Hirschfeld said.
Sutton held Fairbury to six second-half points in turning a 20-17 halftime lead into a 38-23 win in the other SNC semifinal. Kylie Baumert, a 6-foot senior, had 17 points to lead the Fillies, who are 15-4.
"A lot of these girls have been playing all three years that I’ve been coach, and they haven’t been able to play in a championship game, so it’s nice to at least get the opportunity to compete for one," Sutton coach Josh Rapp said.
Saturday’s final, a showcase of the bracket’s top two seeds, will be a rematch of a Jan. 8 meeting won by Centennial 47-40. Behind five threes from Kierra Green, who is sidelined by an injured ankle at the moment, Centennial rallied in the fourth quarter.
Now Sutton returns to the same floor, only this time, a tournament title is on the line.
“When that loss happened, we talked about setting ourselves up for a rematch here in this situation,” Rapp said. “Luckily enough we took care of what we needed to do, so I think the girls are big-time looking forward to it — two really good teams going at it for the championship.”
