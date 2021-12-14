No. 3 Norris girls survive against C-1 Wahoo. Test against another strong C-1 team awaits

WAHOO — Norris is taking a break from playing Class B competition.
Well, it’s hardly a break.
The Titans, ranked No. 3, had two Class C-1 foes lined up for the week, but it’s two very physical C-1 teams that have big late-season goals and are not afraid to match up against bigger schools.
Norris survived at Wahoo 42-39 on Tuesday night. On Thursday, the Titans (4-0) will host C-1 No. 4 Bishop Neumann.
They had to first get by the Warriors, who have been impressive early, and it took four late free throws from junior Gracie Kircher to do so.
Norris coach Mark Hagerman said it was the most physical game his team has played so far, and it comes after the Titans defeated their first three foes by 46, 22 and 37 points.
“They’re very athletic, very physical, and so we knew that was going to be a part of the game plan, who was going to handle the pressure,” Hagerman said. “We got rattled there a few times but found enough to get it calmed down.
“It was up and down for us against the pressure.”
Norris, which played without senior Ella Waters, didn’t score a point until the 3:16 mark of the first quarter and didn’t record its first field goal until a minute later. The Titans were outrebounded 11-7 in the third quarter as the Warriors staged a comeback from down nine. Norris also didn’t score a field goal in the final quarter.
Yet, Norris found a way.
The Titans, who got 12 points from senior Delaney White, made key stops defensively in the final three minutes.
Wahoo junior Autumn Iversen hit a three-pointer to cut the Norris lead to 40-39 with 4.1 seconds remaining, but Kircher hit two more free throws.
“We found a way to get some stops, found a way to stop that bleeding and then tried to get some points in there,” Hageman said. “We had droughts that we’ve got to take care of.”
Wahoo (3-1) got a spark from Lincoln North Star transfer Sammy Leu. The junior made four three-pointers and finished with a game-high 16 points.
She has provided an early boost for the Warriors, who return several contributors from last year.
“The best thing about Sammy is she’s a great teammate,” Wahoo first-year head coach Sean Forbes said. “She’s been a huge addition for us because she’s friends with everybody on the team, she smiles, she works hard, she’s in the gym, she lifts extra days.
“She does everything she can to be a great player, and tonight she got it going.”
Forbes said Wahoo can take a lot from the loss to a very good Norris team. The Warriors will see some other strong B teams, including No. 1 Elkhorn North, Blair, Beatrice and Waverly.
“I’m super-proud of our girls,” Forbes said. “We did everything we could to just give us a shot to win and never say die. Our defense effort was really good and our girls never quit. They just kept playing and made some shots.”
