No. 3 Norris girls survive against C-1 Wahoo. Test against another strong C-1 team awaits

WAHOO — Norris is taking a break from playing Class B competition.

Well, it’s hardly a break.

The Titans, ranked No. 3, had two Class C-1 foes lined up for the week, but it’s two very physical C-1 teams that have big late-season goals and are not afraid to match up against bigger schools.

Norris survived at Wahoo 42-39 on Tuesday night. On Thursday, the Titans (4-0) will host C-1 No. 4 Bishop Neumann.

They had to first get by the Warriors, who have been impressive early, and it took four late free throws from junior Gracie Kircher to do so.

Norris coach Mark Hagerman said it was the most physical game his team has played so far, and it comes after the Titans defeated their first three foes by 46, 22 and 37 points.

“They’re very athletic, very physical, and so we knew that was going to be a part of the game plan, who was going to handle the pressure,” Hagerman said. “We got rattled there a few times but found enough to get it calmed down.

“It was up and down for us against the pressure.”