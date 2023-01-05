No. 10 Milford's motivation for this season shines through in win vs. No. 4 Malcolm

MALCOLM — A loss in the district finals last February lingered on the minds of the Milford girls basketball team heading into this season.

The Class C-1 No. 10 Eagles felt they had something to prove following that season-ending, seven-point loss to Gothenburg.

After a 42-36 win at No. 4 Malcolm on Thursday, Milford is off to a 10-2 start, its best since the 2012-13 campaign as the Eagles inserted themselves into the mix to return to the state tournament for the first time since 2008.

“Last season we were one game away and have a chip on our shoulder and carry that,” sophomore Ayla Roth said. “We knew we were capable of it. We just have to put in the work in practice and it will show up in games.”

Some of that hard work in practice showed Thursday. The Eagles were running on some tired legs — it was their fifth game in the last eight days — after playing in the Runza Holiday Classic and against Falls City on Monday.

But coach Bryce Roth loved his team’s attitude and defense considering their quick turnaround time.

“(Malcolm) is a handful defensively because they have so many weapons,” he said. “We knew we had to come in and defend like our lives depended on it. And the girls prepared really well for this. The girls’ focus and determination is unbelievable.”

Milford needed all they get and a little more at points in the upset win.

Ayla Roth scored 16 points to lead her team, including six in the fourth quarter to keep the Eagles in it when Malcolm took its first lead of the game.

But it was the other end of the court that was what led the Eagles to come back and win.

“Our defense helped us to stay in the moment with everything,” she said. “We held the ball, got some good shots, but our defense helped us stay together.”

Milford’s defense has been stout to start the year. After another impressive showing, the Eagles are holding their opponents to just under 32 points per game to start the season.

“We know that any given night, we may not shoot the ball really well, including in the last week, and we won some close games because of our defense,” Bryce said. “We preach that because you have to take your defense on the road because your shooting may not come with it.”

That loss to Gothenburg in the district final, and even one to Malcolm in subdistricts, helped keep Milford’s vision of making a state tournament on focus.

The revenge win Thursday may feel pretty sweet to the Eagles, but they are still trying to stay focused every day to try and reach that goal.

“Those losses make you a tougher team if you choose to come together and be a family,” Bryce said. “They are just really motivated. They understand this game was not one of our goals necessarily this season, so we just have to get prepared for our next one.”

Milford faces C-2 No. 3 Pender on Saturday in Kearney as part of the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase. Malcolm will also take on C-1 No. 1 Bridgeport in the same event.

