No. 1 preseason rating and all, Norris girls just excited about chance to start practice

The Norris girls basketball team has not been able to practice yet because of Lancaster County health restrictions that forced high school programs to pause for three weeks.
But that hasn’t stop the Titans from searching for and finding some positives.
They’ve been able to get together for conditioning after school, setting up cones in the gym for drills. There’s been a lot of running and jumping.
The team should be the most conditioned squad in the state, a player, tongue in cheek, told coach Mark Hagerman.
Here’s another positive that should have the Titans delighted: Here come the basketballs.
The team will conduct its first practice Monday, a few days after the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department lifted restrictions on sports.
“The kids were really excited,” Hagerman said. “They’re looking forward to playing some games, but I think they’re just also getting to a point where (they want to) get the balls out and start basketball practice.”
Because Norris was unable to condition or lift weights together during the first official week of practice, the coaches sent each player home with individual workout plans. Once given the OK to condition, the girls got a chance to work in a team setting.
“I think the biggest challenge was coming up with some different ideas to keep the kids motivated to want to come back into the gym,” Hagerman said. “They’ve really bought into it, done a great job — knowing that you go into the gym, can’t have a basketball but still got to get something done.”
Count Norris among the teams hungry to get back on the court. After reaching the state tournament last season — it nearly knocked off eventual state champion Crete in the first round — Norris returns just about everyone, including four starters. The Titans are the preseason No. 1 team in Class B.
They’ll be tested immediately. Norris’ first game is Saturday against No. 7 Blair. The Bears will play that day with multiple practices and a couple of games under their belts.
Norris is hoping its experience and depth make up for lost practice time.
“Even though we’ve got experience coming back, it’s just totally different when starting actual basketball-type things,” Hagerman said. “The speed of the game and the way we will like to play it, we’re going to have to rely on a lot of girls that are ready to play after five days of practice.”
The Titans return five seniors, including three who started — point guard Molly Ramsey and post players Kalli Kroeker and Brianna Stai, a returning all-stater.
Juniors Ella Waters, Sydney Jelinek and Delaney White also return after playing key roles last season. The team is made up of athletes who sparked successful fall runs in volleyball (Class B state runner-up finish) and softball (third place at state).
“We’ll get our chance in a week, and I think the main thing is we’ve got to mentally get ourselves ready to go on Monday for practices and kind of get into the basketball mode,” Hagerman said.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
