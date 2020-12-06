No. 1 preseason rating and all, Norris girls just excited about chance to start practice

“I think the biggest challenge was coming up with some different ideas to keep the kids motivated to want to come back into the gym,” Hagerman said. “They’ve really bought into it, done a great job — knowing that you go into the gym, can’t have a basketball but still got to get something done.”

Count Norris among the teams hungry to get back on the court. After reaching the state tournament last season — it nearly knocked off eventual state champion Crete in the first round — Norris returns just about everyone, including four starters. The Titans are the preseason No. 1 team in Class B.

They’ll be tested immediately. Norris’ first game is Saturday against No. 7 Blair. The Bears will play that day with multiple practices and a couple of games under their belts.

Norris is hoping its experience and depth make up for lost practice time.

“Even though we’ve got experience coming back, it’s just totally different when starting actual basketball-type things,” Hagerman said. “The speed of the game and the way we will like to play it, we’re going to have to rely on a lot of girls that are ready to play after five days of practice.”