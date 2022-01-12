Never afraid to toughen the schedule, Bishop Neumann girls prepare for a Class A giant

It will be a unique matchup. Rarely do Class A schools play down a couple of classes, and rarely are lower-class schools willing to challenge the best of Class A.

But Neumann and Omaha Central each needed another game to fill their schedules, and for the Cavaliers, it's another chance to get better.

The Cavaliers will treat it like any other game, Simons said, but they also know they have a great opportunity in front of them.

"They're fully aware of how good Central is and they're fully aware of the purpose of how we schedule for the season," said Simons, who led Neumann to a state runner-up finish in 2018 and a state title in 2019. "On paper, they're the best team that we have scheduled and I respect them for saying, 'Hey, we need a game,' and be willing to give us a shot."

Neumann's tough scheduling in years past has included games against Gretna and Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, a Class A-type school in Iowa.

Neumann started the season ranked in Class C-1, but injuries to key players have led to a 5-6 start. Freshman Elsa Vedral is working her way back and senior post player Kali Jurgensmeier, an all-stater last year, missed time early. Neumann also has been without senior guard Lauren Thiele.