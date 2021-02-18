Neumann girls dig down deep one more time, rely on defense to pull away from rival Wahoo

Neumann, which trailed by eight in the first half, has been digging deep all season.

The Cavaliers played one of the toughest schedules in the state, with games against Elkhorn North (No. 1 in Class B), Norris (2 in B), Omaha Skutt (4 in B) and others. And then there was the Centennial Conference grind.

Twelve games in, the Cavaliers were in a bit of a hole.

"At one point in the season we were at 4-8 and we just kind of got together and said, 'Hey, we’re not going to do this anymore,'" Jurgensmeier said. "'We’re going to focus on our defense, we’re going to change our mindset.' It just kind of clicked for everyone that we weren’t going to be 4-8 anymore. We were going to try to get over .500 by the end of the season and make a run during subdistricts."

Then midway through the season, Simons was told he needed immediate back surgery, so the Cavaliers were without their head coach for eight games.

"Then I got to come back to this team that all of the sudden was tough, and all of the sudden late in games they kind of knew what they wanted to get done," Simons said. "I really give credit to both of my assistants (Jillian Bosak and Megan Kumpula) because they kind of sparked that."