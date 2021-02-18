Neumann girls dig down deep one more time, rely on defense to pull away from rival Wahoo

WAHOO — The magic number is 32.
That's the defensive goal each game for the Bishop Neumann girls basketball team.
And after another stout defensive effort, the Class C-1 No. 10 Cavaliers can target another magic number.
One. As in one win away from state.
Bishop Neumann held Wahoo to 13 second-half points — and magic number 32 for the game — in a 41-32 victory in the C1-4 subdistrict final Thursday night at Wahoo High School.
"We stressed that we don't want teams to score more than 32, so we give them eight a quarter," Bishop Neumann coach Jason Simons said. "At halftime, we really, really stressed some of the things that we didn't think we were doing well (in the first half). They came out and they executed."
Neumann's defensive effort allowed enough time for its offense to catch up. Junior Lauren Thiele hit a three-pointer from the wing to give the Cavaliers a 32-28 lead. Neumann did just enough at the line to pull away while holding its crosstown rivals to one fourth-quarter field goal, which didn't come until there were 20 seconds remaining.
"I think we just really focused on our toughness and we focused on making stops down low," said junior post Kali Jurgensmeier, who scored a game-high 18 points and sparked the Cavaliers in the paint. "We just kind of dug deep."
Neumann, which trailed by eight in the first half, has been digging deep all season.
The Cavaliers played one of the toughest schedules in the state, with games against Elkhorn North (No. 1 in Class B), Norris (2 in B), Omaha Skutt (4 in B) and others. And then there was the Centennial Conference grind.
Twelve games in, the Cavaliers were in a bit of a hole.
"At one point in the season we were at 4-8 and we just kind of got together and said, 'Hey, we’re not going to do this anymore,'" Jurgensmeier said. "'We’re going to focus on our defense, we’re going to change our mindset.' It just kind of clicked for everyone that we weren’t going to be 4-8 anymore. We were going to try to get over .500 by the end of the season and make a run during subdistricts."
Then midway through the season, Simons was told he needed immediate back surgery, so the Cavaliers were without their head coach for eight games.
"Then I got to come back to this team that all of the sudden was tough, and all of the sudden late in games they kind of knew what they wanted to get done," Simons said. "I really give credit to both of my assistants (Jillian Bosak and Megan Kumpula) because they kind of sparked that."
Neumann has won 10 of 12 games to sit at 14-11 heading into next week's district finals. The Cavaliers, who only have two seniors, looked to be in a tough spot in January. Now a big chance awaits.
"At the start of the year, our toughness, we talked about it every day, and today in both the third and fourth quarter, I thought they just went out … it wasn’t coaching, it was girls being tough," Simons said.
Wahoo's season ends at 13-10. Senior Toni Greenfield led the Warriors with 11 points.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.