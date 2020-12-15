Net gains in the offseason prove beneficial for No. 3 York girls in win against No. 2 Elkhorn

YORK — The York girls basketball team didn’t let many minutes go to waste during an unusual offseason.
The Dukes saw an opportunity to improve as shooters prior to a season in which they’d be contenders in Class B.
“Well, during a pandemic we have a lot of extra time,” York senior guard Maddie Portwine said. “Everything else is closed and there’s nothing to do. We’d get together, get in the gym and really just become tighter as teammates just through different drills that involve shooting.”
Those extra shooting reps proved rewarding in a clash of top-five teams Tuesday evening at York High School.
Junior Destiny Shepherd and freshman Kiersten Portwine hit back-to-back three-pointers in a critical third-quarter sequence to help No. 3 York hold off No. 2 Elkhorn 53-51.
Elkhorn, behind the play of Tia Murray and Lexi Knott, held a 30-26 lead early in the third quarter before the Dukes went on a 14-0 run, highlighted by the back-to-back threes. The Antlers battled back to cut the lead to 47-46 with 2 minutes, 30 seconds remaining, but the Dukes got a bucket from Maddie Portwine and made free throws at the end to seal the win.
“We just wanted to calm it down,” York coach Matt Kern said after Knott hit her fifth of six threes to cut the deficit to one. “We talked about how we had the lead and we don’t need to be in a rush. We had taken a couple rushed shots at that point.
“I could sense the composure of the girls was much better (after a timeout). They were just trying to do the job, run the offense and play with great discipline.”
The Dukes (3-0) also got a couple of big blocks from junior and volleyball Super-Stater Masa Scheierman late in the game against Murray, who finished with a game-high 24 points and had her way at times in the post and on dribble-drives.
York has high expectations after bringing back most of last year’s team, including Maddie Portwine, who reached 1,000 career points Tuesday, and juniors Scheierman and Mattie Pohl.
To take the next step, the Dukes looked to improve their shooting. Summer workouts proved beneficial.
“Considering everything with the pandemic, I thought the girls did a good job getting in the gym,” Kern said. “We still got most of summer workouts in, and I was very pleased with that. These girls love playing ball, and when you love playing ball you’re going to put the time in, and this team has done that.”
Maddie Portwine scored 15 points, and Scheierman added 14. York also showed during that third-quarter run that it has offensive threats in Shepherd and freshman Kiersten Portwine, Maddie’s younger sister.
Elkhorn trailed by 10 in the second half before making its comeback. Murray led the charge with 15 second-half points, including 13 straight at one point.
Though the Antlers are 1-3 — all three losses are to rated teams — coach Jennifer Wragge likes the progress of the team.
“I love our grit, I think tonight was maybe the best we’ve played, honestly,” she said. “We’re heading in the right direction. Our challenge is I’d put our schedule up against anybody’s to be the toughest in the state. The way Class B is set up with districts and subdistricts, we have to move fast or we’re going to be in a hole.”
Elkhorn boys 43, York 42
Colton Uhing and Trevor Bills each scored nine points and the Class B No. 3 Antlers survived a late surge from York.
York trailed 40-28 in the fourth quarter before tying the game at 42-42 on a three from Barrett Olson in the final 25 seconds. Elkhorn’s Drew Christo, an NU baseball recruit, hit one of two free throws and the Antlers held with a defensive stand.
Jake Erwin had 16 points for the Dukes.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
