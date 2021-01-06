Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase set to plant its roots this weekend in Broken Bow

The Heartland Hoops Classic, a showcase of some great boys basketball matchups, is one of the top annual high school events in the state.
Now an in-season girls basketball showcase is about to plant its own roots.
The Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase will take place Saturday in Broken Bow. It will feature four matchups made up of six rated teams and six 2020 state tournament qualifiers.
Class C-1 No. 9 Adams Central will play D-1 No. 1 Pleasanton (11 a.m.), C-2 No. 8 North Central will play C-1 No. 5 Malcolm (1 p.m.), Louisville will play D-2 No. 8 Mullen (3 p.m.) and C-1 No. 3 Broken Bow will host Oakland-Craig.
"I had always went to (the) Heartland Hoops Classic and really wanted to put something together in this state," said Broken Bow girls coach Kelly Cooksley, who organized the event. "Between volleyball and girls basketball in this state, we have incredible female athletes in this state and some pretty incredible teams."
That includes defending state champion Pleasanton, which has won 39 straight games dating to the 2019 third-place game at state. Two other teams, Malcolm and Broken Bow, are unbeaten and are among the top contenders in Class C-1 this season.
The event was originally to take place in Kearney, but COVID-19 led to some improvising.
"I asked my administration if I could bring it to Broken Bow and they gave me a resounding yes," Cooksley said. "I then asked all the teams and with the amount of uncertainty and not knowing when they might even play games, they all said yes to it.
"A huge shout-out to these administrations for saying, 'Let's go for it,' and make the best of a bad situation."
Cooksley said matchups are already being made for 2022 in Kearney.
Attendance at this year's event will be capped at 50% capacity for each session. All four games will be streamed on Broken Bow's Striv channel and by KCNI/KBBN Sports.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.