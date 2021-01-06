Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase set to plant its roots this weekend in Broken Bow

The Heartland Hoops Classic, a showcase of some great boys basketball matchups, is one of the top annual high school events in the state.

Now an in-season girls basketball showcase is about to plant its own roots.

The Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase will take place Saturday in Broken Bow. It will feature four matchups made up of six rated teams and six 2020 state tournament qualifiers.

Class C-1 No. 9 Adams Central will play D-1 No. 1 Pleasanton (11 a.m.), C-2 No. 8 North Central will play C-1 No. 5 Malcolm (1 p.m.), Louisville will play D-2 No. 8 Mullen (3 p.m.) and C-1 No. 3 Broken Bow will host Oakland-Craig.

"I had always went to (the) Heartland Hoops Classic and really wanted to put something together in this state," said Broken Bow girls coach Kelly Cooksley, who organized the event. "Between volleyball and girls basketball in this state, we have incredible female athletes in this state and some pretty incredible teams."

That includes defending state champion Pleasanton, which has won 39 straight games dating to the 2019 third-place game at state. Two other teams, Malcolm and Broken Bow, are unbeaten and are among the top contenders in Class C-1 this season.