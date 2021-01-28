'My blood was rushing:' Robinson's late three gives No. 6 Links shot in the arm in win over No. 7 Kearney

Her coaches have been telling her to take those threes.
And though the Lincoln High girls are 13 games into the season, Briauna Robinson's timing couldn't have been better Thursday night.
The sophomore guard hit a corner three-pointer with 1 minute remaining to give the Class A No. 6 Links a one-point advantage, a lead that held up in a 51-46 win against No. 7 Kearney at Ed Johnson Gym.
Robinson's three-pointer was part of a 10-0 Lincoln High run to close the game.
The shot gave the Links a shot in the arm, and Robinson a shot of adrenaline.
"My blood was rushing," said Robinson, who finished with nine points. "I was just ready for us to get more stops and for us to make the game less closer."
Lincoln High, which raced to an 11-point lead in the second quarter, found itself down 46-41 with 2:45 remaining. A three from Kierstynn Garner from the top of the key put the Bearcats (9-5) in a great spot.
But senior Kaysia Woods grabbed an offensive board off a missed free throw and scored two, Robinson hit a free throw and followed with her clutch three, and freshman Yelaniva Bradley made a steal on the other end to halt another Kearney possession.
As Lincoln High coach Dominique Kelley put it, being proactive instead of reactive. It's something the Links work on daily, the third-year coach says, especially when breaking down film.
"That last stretch they did a really good job of getting locked in and they were more intentional," Kelley said. "And that's how they're capable of playing all the time, so we're going to continue to preach those things to them."
Robinson's coaches have been preaching for her to shoot more, too, and the sophomore stepped up, breaking out to the corner on an out-of-bounds play on an open and game-turning three.
"After I hit the shot, they (the coaches) just told me I should have been doing that the whole season," Robinson said.
Kelley said Robinson is fully capable of hitting those types of shots.
"We've been talking to Bri a lot about her confidence and doing those types of things, the things we see (her) do in practice that we know she's capable of doing," Kelley said. "I was really happy that she made that shot."
Woods led the Links (9-4) with a game-high 18 points and sophomore Kiana Wiley added 10 points.
Aspen Rusher (14 points) and Lily Novacek combined for 26 points to lead the Bearcats, who are in the midst of a tough stretch of games that included No. 1 Lincoln Pius X, No. 4 Lincoln Southwest, the No. 6 Links and No. 9 Lincoln East.
Kearney (9-5) continues to grow after last year's 5-20 season.
"We've been wanting these chances," Kearney coach Kyle Fletcher said. "For us, it was just about growth and progress and putting ourselves right back where we know we can be and then compete like crazy.
"We want to play the best and eventually when you're in those marquee matchups, you know there's a lot on the line. We put a lot on the line almost (all) game. We want to earn other people's respect and I think we have in a lot of ways."
