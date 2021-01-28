'My blood was rushing:' Robinson's late three gives No. 6 Links shot in the arm in win over No. 7 Kearney

"That last stretch they did a really good job of getting locked in and they were more intentional," Kelley said. "And that's how they're capable of playing all the time, so we're going to continue to preach those things to them."

Robinson's coaches have been preaching for her to shoot more, too, and the sophomore stepped up, breaking out to the corner on an out-of-bounds play on an open and game-turning three.

"After I hit the shot, they (the coaches) just told me I should have been doing that the whole season," Robinson said.

Kelley said Robinson is fully capable of hitting those types of shots.

"We've been talking to Bri a lot about her confidence and doing those types of things, the things we see (her) do in practice that we know she's capable of doing," Kelley said. "I was really happy that she made that shot."

Woods led the Links (9-4) with a game-high 18 points and sophomore Kiana Wiley added 10 points.

Aspen Rusher (14 points) and Lily Novacek combined for 26 points to lead the Bearcats, who are in the midst of a tough stretch of games that included No. 1 Lincoln Pius X, No. 4 Lincoln Southwest, the No. 6 Links and No. 9 Lincoln East.