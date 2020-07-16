Multi-sport athletes Dilsaver, Krieser learn to adapt to unusual recruiting cycle in pursuit of hoops offers

"It's definitely difficult because the live periods are — it's best for coaches to watch you in person (and) it's really difficult for them to recruit from watching live feeds," Dilsaver said. "(But) it's better than nothing.

"I think it's important to be patient because no one knows how this is going to work out. We're all just kind of rolling with it."

Dilsaver is one of the fastest athletes in the state, and she has the state gold medals to back it up. She won the 100- (12.08 seconds) and 200-meter (:24.90) dashes in Class A at the 2019 state track and field meet.

Dilsaver's speed also is one of her strongest assets on the basketball court. She moved into the Silver Hawks' starting lineup as a junior and by the end of the season had transformed into a go-to scorer, averaging 12.9 points per game.

"I don't know how much colleges look at high school, but I think at least for me ... I think it helped show me that I can score and can be a good leader on a good team," said Dilsaver, who is receiving strong interest from Division II schools, including Fort Hays State. "I think it boosted me to trend toward the right direction in wanting to get better. I still have a lot of things that I need to work on, but it definitely showed me that I can do it."